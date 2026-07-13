Hospiten Estepona announces expansion of its ophthalmology unit

SUR in English 13/07/2026 a las 14:36h.

Hospiten Estepona will be expanding its ophthalmology unit, which will introduce new sub-specialities, diagnostic and surgical equipment, and innovative treatments previously unavailable in the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar areas.

Dr Ali Nowrouzi, a specialist in refractive surgery, premium cataract surgery and corneal surgery at Hospiten Estepona, said: "The main change is that patients no longer need to travel to other cities to access advanced technology or subspecialists. They can now receive comprehensive care of the highest standard at Hospiten Estepona."

A multidisciplinary team and advanced treatments

The unit already covers sub-specialities such as retina and vitreous, glaucoma, paediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, cornea and ocular surface, as well as refractive surgery.

Notable developments include the Specialised Dry Eye Unit, offering advanced treatments such as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), new minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of glaucoma (MIGS) and premium cataract surgery with customised intraocular lens implants.

The expansion incorporates advanced technology designed to improve diagnostic accuracy and surgical outcomes. Key developments include biometry, corneal topography and advanced aberrometry systems for the precise calculation of intraocular lenses and personalised analysis of visual quality.

It also features OCT equipment for the retina and optic nerve to enable the early detection of macular diseases and glaucoma, specialised technology for the diagnosis and monitoring of dry eye, a surgical microscope with the Callisto system which optimises the implantation of premium and toric lenses, a new phacoemulsification platform capable of performing cataract surgery and vitrectomy, and specialised equipment for laser refractive surgery and corneal treatments.

"These advances enable safer procedures, with smaller incisions and a quicker recovery", explained Dr Nowrouzi.

Personalised care at every stage of life

The new unit is designed to provide comprehensive eye care for all age groups, from childhood through to adulthood.

In this regard, particular emphasis is placed on paediatric ophalmology, which is key to the early detection of conditions such as amblyopia, strabismus or refractive errors, which can affect visual development and academic performance if not treated in time.

Likewise, it is important to do regular check-ups from the age of 40 to 45, a stage at which silent conditions such as glaucoma or macular degeneration develop.

"We want to offer not just treatments, but solutions tailored to the needs and lifestyle of each individual, improving their visual acuity and quality of life," stated Dr Nowrouzi.

This improvement in infrastructure will also make advanced treatments more accessible to patients from nearby towns such as Marbella, Estepona and the Campo de Gibraltar, reducing travel times and facilitating access to this upgraded ophthalmological care.