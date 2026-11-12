Health
Spain issues food safety alert over Listeria in various types of dairy products
Health authorities advise against consuming the affected product batches
Aesan (Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition) has received an alert regarding the presence of Listeria in several dairy products.
It was the health ... authorities of the region of Madrid who reported the incident, which the company in question had detected during a self-inspection.
The details of the products concerned are:
- Priégola Semi-Skimmed Fresh Milk, 1 litre.
- Priégola Fresh Skimmed Milk, 1 litre.
- Priégola Lactose-Free Semi-Skimmed Fresh Milk, 1 litre.
- Priégola Lában Cremoso (Fermented Milk), 1 litre.
- Priégola Simbiotic Drink (Fermented Milk), 500 ml.
- Priégola Fresh Cream, 1 litre.
- Priégola Fresh Cream, 250 ml.
- Brand: Priégola.
- Product presentation: packaged in a carton.
- Plots: 299, 300, 302, 303, 307, 308, 309, 310.
- Storage temperature: refrigeration.
According to the information available, the products have been distributed in the regions of Madrid and Valencia, but the authorities cannot rule out them having reached other regions.
Aesan has forwarded this information to the relevant authorities so that they can withdraw the affected products from the supply chain.
Anyone who has any of the abovementioned products is advised not to consume them. If you have consumed any and are experiencing symptoms consistent with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea or fever), go to a health centre.