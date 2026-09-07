Father denounces Malaga's Materno hospital for admitting son with leukaemia to infectious disease unit

Diego García Orozco, the father of three-year-old Arturo who is suffering from Burkitt's leukaemia, has lodged a complaint with the Andalusian health ... service (SAS) in which he states that his son stayed at the Materno Infantil hospital's paediatric infectious diseases unit for three days, exposed to risk.

The father attributes the incident to the hospital's "summer plan", which reduces the number of beds during the peak holiday season.

According to Diego, Arturo spent three days in the infectious disease unit, although he should have returned to the oncohaematology ward earlier, as per what the father has told SUR.

"Following the completion of the third course of chemotherapy [the patient] had to be admitted to hospital due to febrile neutropenia," the complaint states.

Neutropenia is an abnormal reduction in the number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that is essential for fighting infections. It is common in patients undergoing chemotherapy, as these treatments can temporarily reduce the production of blood cells in the bone marrow.

When the neutrophil count is very low, the body's defences weaken and the risk of infection increases significantly. Such infections can become serious.

According to Diego, the hospital's actions breach "the international protocol on protective environments for oncohaematology patients", exposing Arturo to "life-threatening cross-contamination".

In addition, one of Arturo's parents "has a documented medical condition that requires a companion's bed, which is not available on the ward".

"I expressed my disagreement at the time of admission. We demanded an immediate transfer to the oncohaematology ward," Diego told SUR.

In addition to the summer plan, Diego believes that Arturo was moved due to the reorganisation of care resources on the evening of 2 September.

"As the child's parents and guardians, we consider that this is not suitable for an immunocompromised paediatric oncohaematological patient, as they are exposed to a care environment shared with patients suffering from infectious conditions," Diego's letter states.

Diego has requested a meeting with the person "responsible for the decision to keep the child on the infectious diseases ward". He wants to "learn first-hand about the medical and organisational criteria that led to that decision, as well as the measures to ensure the patient's safety and protection".

Diego has been in contact with other parents in the same situation. "What I want is for this not to happen again," he said.

Medical sources have confirmed that the infectious diseases ward would not be the most suitable place for an oncohaematology patient with neutropenia, given that there are specific single rooms set aside for oncohaematology. They did, however, point out that they are not familiar with the details of this particular case.

The regional government's response

The regional government of Andalucía has responded to criticism by stating that "patient care is always provided in accordance with medical assessment and in a coordinated manner, taking into account the patient's situation and care needs at all times".

Decisions regarding care and protective measures "are taken on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with clinical and safety criteria and in line with established protocols to ensure appropriate and safe care".

Finally, Hospital Regional, which runs the Materno Infantil, firmly stated that it "prioritises ensuring the quality and safety of healthcare, as well as respect for the privacy and confidentiality of all patients".

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