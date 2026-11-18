Head of the Malaga medical association Dr Pedro Navarro demanded on Tuesday that holders of non-EU medical qualifications not only have their qualifications recognised ... by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities through a simple administrative process, but also be required to sit a clinical exam, undergo supervised practical training and have a high level of proficiency in Spanish.

Antonio Martín, president of the SMA (Malaga doctors union), expressed a similar view: "We can agree with the proposal to carry out a clinical examination to recognise those qualifications from countries where we are unaware of the standard of training."

Navarro's statement came as a response to the report SUR published on Tuesday concerning the exponential increase in the recognition of non-EU medical qualifications. According to the report, these have increased tenfold between 2017 and 2025, exceeding 30,000.

For the first time in history, more foreign nationals than Spanish medicine graduates have applied to sit the 2027 MIR (medical residency) exam. At the same time, in recent years an average of 6,500 students have graduated each year and the number of students at medical schools has risen by barely 30 per cent between 2019-20 and the previous academic year.

Shortage of doctors

The exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic led to doctors without specialist qualifications being allowed to work in the health service. This practice has continued in some areas, including Andalucía.

A report by José Antonio Trujillo, deputy president of the medical association, accuses Spain's regional governments of relying on doctors whose qualifications have been recognised in Spain to fill hard-to-staff posts, often offering them poor working conditions instead of improving employment conditions across the public health system. These doctors also find opportunities in the private healthcare sector.

On Tuesday, Dr Navarro added to this: "Our complaint was that Spain is the only country that grants accreditation through an administrative process, that is to say, by reviewing the documentation provided, without carrying out any checks, unlike in Germany, France, the UK and Portugal, where candidates are required to sit a clinical exam to demonstrate their knowledge, as well as undertake supervised practical training and meet high language proficiency standards."

The OMC (Spanish medical association) has called on the government to bring the standard in Spain into line with that of other European countries, "to ensure a level playing field for our students, because when they finish their sixth year of medical school they have to sit an OSCE exam, which is an objective test they must pass before being admitted to the medical association".

According to Navarro, the fact that there are only 9,000 places for 24,000 MIR candidates will create "a pool of doctors who have no access to any qualifications". "In theory, none of them can work without specialist qualifications, which leaves them in limbo: they are either hired without them, in breach of the law, or they end up unemployed. Next year, there will be far more candidates and roughly the same number of places: we are going to create a serious problem, just as happened in Spain in the 1990s, with very high unemployment among doctors."

In the MIR, ten per cent of places are reserved for non-EU nationals, but if they are already working in Spain and therefore hold a residence permit, they may sit the competitive examination alongside EU nationals. In addition, there are Spanish nationals who have studied medicine in non-EU countries.

Cut-off marks

"Here in Spain, what we lack are not doctors, but specialists," Navarro said. He believes it is essential to increase the number of places on the MIR programme, rather than increasing the number of places at medical schools.

Training a Spanish doctor costs between 200,000 and 300,000 euros, comprising six years of undergraduate study and four or five years of MIR residency, "with a minimum entry mark for the undergraduate programme that is consistently above 13 out of 14".

"At the same time, more than 30,000 foreign medical qualifications are recognised every year, covering doctors trained under widely differing curricula, without checking whether their training is genuinely equivalent through practical assessments or a period of supervised clinical practice," Trujillo's report states.

Andalusian council of medical associations

The Andalusian council of medical associations said it has been calling for years for "a greater number of places for MIR training and specialist training".

"The large number of foreign medical qualifications being recognised, together with the doctors graduating from medical schools in Spain, will create a significant surplus of doctors who will be unable to secure places on specialist training programmes. This makes it more essential than ever to increase the number of MIR places, using private hospitals to train these professionals if necessary," it stated.

The council has repeatedly made this long-standing call, but "the Spanish government and the relevant authorities have failed to address it effectively. Although the number of MIR places has increased slightly over the past 12 years, the expansion has never been substantial enough to meet the needs of workforce planning, the medical profession and the demand for specialists in Spain".

It also highlighted the need to "recognise the work of doctors who supervise MIR trainees through appropriate pay and formal recognition within their healthcare centres, neither of which currently exists".

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