More foreign nationals than Spaniards have applied to sit the 2027 MIR exam (Spain's national medical residency entrance exam), with 12,569 applicants from ... abroad compared with 11,573 Spanish candidates.

These figures are just a symptom of a wider problem. A shortage of doctors has prompted the authorities to speed up the recognition of medical qualifications from outside the EU. The number of qualifications recognised has increased tenfold in less than a decade, while the number of medical graduates from Spanish universities has barely risen, standing at just over 6,500 in 2025, almost unchanged from 2024.

Spanish medical schools admitted 9,497 new students in the 2024-25 academic year, just 434 more than the previous year, according to Fundación Centro de Estudios SIMEG Vicente Matas. This represents growth of around 30 per cent compared with 2019-20, but at a much slower pace than the rise in recognised overseas qualifications.

A study by deputy president of the Malaga medical association José Antonio Trujillo Ruiz found that the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities recognised 30,303 medical qualifications from non-EU countries in 2025. In 2017, the figure was just 3,152, demonstrating a tenfold increase over the period. The total also includes Spaniards who went abroad to study medicine in non-EU countries.

"The real impact of mass recognition of qualifications is gradually being felt across the pool of candidates competing for MIR places on formally equal terms, particularly among those who already have legal residence in Spain," Trujillo says in his report.

The chronic shortage of doctors across Spain lies behind this situation and may explain why the national authorities have accelerated the recognition process. During the pandemic, doctors without specialist qualifications were also allowed to work because of the exceptional circumstances.

Doctors who spoke to Sur pointed out that Spanish students must achieve very high grades to gain entry to medical school, leaving many talented applicants without a place. "We set the bar very high at our universities and many excellent candidates fail to get in. We are holding people back here at home, but because there is a shortage of doctors, we open the doors to anyone who wants to come," they said.

Recognition of qualifications

In his first report, Dr Trujillo says that "the regional governments, which are responsible for healthcare, have chosen the easiest option: hiring doctors whose qualifications have been recognised and who initially accept posts that are hardest to fill, without addressing the underlying working conditions that make these positions difficult to recruit for".

"This policy carries a hidden social cost: doctors with recognised overseas qualifications are taken on under frequently precarious contractual arrangements, while conditions in the national health system remain unreformed because there is always another group of overseas-qualified doctors willing to accept them," he writes.

These doctors are also finding work in private hospitals. The same problem affects nursing: Malaga province loses almost 300 nurses every year to other provinces or countries, a figure similar to the number trained by the university.

Training a doctor in Spain costs between 200,000 and 300,000 euros, covering six years at medical school and a further four or five years of MIR residency training. Admission to medical school requires a cut-off score that is consistently above 13 out of 14.

At the same time, more than 30,000 overseas medical qualifications are recognised each year, despite the wide variations in training programmes and the absence of practical assessments or supervised clinical placements to verify that they are genuinely equivalent.

Another concern is the recruitment of general practitioners (doctors without specialist qualifications) to work in specialist roles, particularly as family doctors or paediatricians, although the practice also occurs in other fields. Most recently, the CCOO trade union denounced the temporary recruitment in Malaga's primary care service of 28 general practitioners and one paediatrician who did not hold the relevant MIR specialist qualification.

The MIR figures, Trujillo says, "are just the tip of the iceberg in the quiet transformation of Spain's medical workforce".

In his view, unless major changes are made to the regulations, "we risk returning within a few years to one of the darkest periods in our profession: the 1990s, when Spain had thousands of doctors without specialist qualifications, an oversaturated job market and high levels of medical unemployment".

"We are laying the foundations for a repeat of that situation, with growing numbers of professionals unable to access specialist training, worsening working conditions and an imbalance between the supply of doctors and the healthcare system's actual needs. Most worrying of all, we are heading in that direction without adequate planning and without learning from our own history," Dr Trujillo warns.

MIR quota

Trujillo's first report points out that a specific ten per cent quota of MIR places is reserved for non-EU doctors who do not have legal residence in Spain when applications open. "However, those who have already obtained a residence permit, as is common among doctors who have completed the qualification recognition process, compete in the general pool alongside all other applicants, with no additional restrictions."

Head of the SMM (Malaga medical union) Antonio Martín is unequivocal: "If we train doctors in Spain, we need to provide them with career opportunities." Rather than simply increasing the number of university places, however, he is calling for more MIR residency places. He also wants systematic planning based on projected demand for doctors and actual population growth.

Trujillo's proposal is to introduce an OSCE (an Objective Structured Clinical Examination) to assess the skills of doctors trained outside the EU before they are formally registered to practise.

A valuable contribution

"I am not questioning the contribution made by foreign doctors. It is valuable and necessary. What I question is Spain's recognition of tens of thousands of qualifications without having an integrated system capable of anticipating the impact on specialist training, medical employment and patient care," Trujillo states.

He concludes the report by pointing out that the UK has had to respond to growing competition for specialist training places. "Spain still has time to learn from that example and plan ahead before these imbalances become a structural problem."

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