San Sebastián cancer patient dies after contracting mpox from hospital roommate

61-year-old cancer patient has died at Donostia Hospital in San Sebastián after contracting mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) from another patient with whom ... he shared a hospital room, the Basque Health Service (Osakidetza) confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased had been hospitalised for several weeks undergoing treatment for a non-terminal tumor in the throat and neck region. Hospital medical sources confirmed that severe complications arising from the acquired mpox infection were the direct cause of death, exacerbated by the patient's compromised immune system.

Proactive containment measures and contact tracing

Following confirmation of the nosocomial infection, health authorities launched immediate containment protocols. At least 25 individuals - comprising close contacts, healthcare staff, and relatives of both the deceased and the index patient - have been administered post-exposure mpox vaccinations.

The Basque Ministry of Health convened a press conference outside Donostia Hospital on Thursday afternoon to outline epidemiologic tracking measures and reassure the public regarding hospital safety protocols.

Mpox spreads through close physical contact, respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face interaction, or direct contact with contaminated materials such as bedding and clothing. While generally mild in healthy adults, the virus presents severe risks to immunocompromised individuals, infants, pregnant women, and patients with underlying skin conditions.

Resurgence in cases across the Basque Country

The fatality marks the third recorded mpox death in Spain this year, with the previous two cases involving patients living with HIV.

Epidemiological data shows a notable resurgence of the virus in 2026:

• Basque Country: Infections have risen from six total cases in 2025 to 35 detected in the first nine months of this year (21 in Vizcaya, eight in Gipúzkoa, and six in Álava).

• National Totals: Spain has recorded 10,535 cumulative cases since the global outbreak began in 2022, with 245 detected in the Basque Country over that period.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over hospital isolation protocols for infectious diseases across regional healthcare networks.

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