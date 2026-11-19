José Carlos Benítez Montañez is a medical oncologist specialising in lung cancer. He is a tireless researcher, willing to travel to conferences at the other ... side of the world to bring back to Malaga any innovation that offers a glimmer of hope in the fight against these deadly tumours.

He is now set to lead an ambitious research project involving several departments at Malaga's Clínico hospital, with the aim of promoting the ultra-early detection of lung cancer. Benítez and his team will use an AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm that predicts the risk of certain patients developing the disease based on their medical history and early symptoms that often go unnoticed.

It is an innovative project not only because of the subject it addresses (lung screening, which is not currently carried out in Andalucía), but also because it tackles mortality rate.

Malaga province diagnoses 1,000 cases of lung cancer every year, 53 per cent of which have already metastasised, which greatly reduces the chances of survival. If they are detected at a much earlier stage, the mortality rate falls. There are screening projects in other hospitals across the country, such as the so-called Cassandra, a national pilot programme for hospital-based screening led by pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons.

While the core aim of Cassandra is to carry out imaging tests (low-dose CT scans) directly in hospital on heavy smokers or patients with respiratory conditions such as COPD, the Clínico project applies the screening process earlier, at the primary care stage, using an AI algorithm. The tool analyses medical history and symptoms that have gone unnoticed in the general population, regardless of age. It determines who should undergo an X-ray or a low-dose CT scan.

The Clínico hospital is collaborating with health centres in the Teatinos district in this project. The health centres are in charge of recruiting patients. They also work closely with the Ibima (Malaga institute for biomedical research), research groups from the schools of engineering and telecommunications and a third team from the faculty of economics and business studies at the UMA (Malaga University).

To cure or to let it become chronic

Dr Benítez explains that, in most cases, lung cancers are detected only once they have reached the metastatic stage, "which is incurable, so we try to manage it as a chronic condition". Highly innovative therapies are now being developed and existing ones are being applied at earlier stages, when the disease "can be surgically removed or treated with radical therapy, which usually involves chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time", but with the prospect of a cure.

In countries such as the US and Italy, there are lung screening programmes similar to those already in place for breast and bowel cancer. "We needed something like this for lung cancer," Dr Benítez says.

Previous studies have never demonstrated an improvement in survival rates as a result of screening, but in recent years there have been two particularly notable ones. One of these, conducted in the Netherlands, showed that if low-dose CT scans were carried out on the at-risk population (smokers, those who had smoked more than ten cigarettes a day for 30 years, those over 50 years of age, etc.), but who had not yet developed cancer, mortality fell by 24 per cent. Cancers were detected in 2.6 per cent of the population.

Cost-effectiveness

There are no screening programmes in Spain due to "cost-effectiveness" concerns, which is why the economics department has become involved. In other words, it is expensive, "but it saves many lives and reduces mortality". A subsequent meta-analysis showed that this strategy was effective.

Benítez's idea was to start even earlier. He has received a grant of 30,000 euros from the Seom (Spanish society of medical oncology) to launch his initiative. University researchers have used AI tools and big data to analyse the medical records of patients who already have lung cancer, in order to identify early symptoms. The aim is to detect hidden patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Using these patterns, they have developed a risk algorithm. At the same time, health centres will be contacting patients of any age who agree to take part. After signing the consent form, they will be asked a series of questions over the phone about their symptoms: their age, whether they have smoked, whether they have smoked more than ten cigarettes a day, whether they have visited A&E for a cough in the last two or three months and so on.

The algorithm will then determine whether that patient is at risk of developing lung cancer or not and they will undergo a low-dose CT scan or an X-ray at the Clínico in the early stages of the disease, exponentially increasing their chances of survival. That is the major contribution of this study, he points out.

"Our aim is to identify all these patients at non-metastatic stages, so that we have the capacity to cure them," Dr Benítez says.

The five-year survival rate for a patient with metastatic disease is around ten per cent. However, if the disease is detected early, depending on various factors, the survival rate ranges from 60 per cent to 80 per cent (this varies according to the subtype and the exact circumstances).

The project has just begun and is currently in the coordination phase. It is initially scheduled to run for two years.

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