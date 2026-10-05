Andalusian children vaccination: how and why it is vital to protect youngest population

With the arrival of autumn, Andalucía launches the flu vaccination campaign. Paediatrician Marta Garín points out that it is available free of charge to ... all children between six months and five years of age, "regardless of whether they are healthy or have any pre-existing conditions".

- Children under two years of age: The dose is administered by conventional intramuscular injection.

– Children two to five years of age: The intranasal route, which is a needle-free, quick and simple method for young children, is used.

Dr Garín says that schools also organise vaccinations in the classrooms for three- and four-year-olds, making it easier for parents to access the service.

Partners and older children

After those earliest years, the campaign focuses on children who belong to high-risk groups due to underlying medical conditions. However, Dr Garín points out that vaccination is also available for those living with people at risk (whether due to age or illness), which helps to protect the whole family unit where there are children both under and over the age of five.

- It is not intended to prevent common colds: The vaccine does not prevent the spread of mild cold symptoms or a runny nose, which are caused by a variety of viral pathogens.

- The real aim is to avoid serious complications: The fundamental purpose is to prevent severe cases of flu that could lead to hospitalisation or fatal outcomes.

– The myth that "they had the jab and came down with the worst bout of flu": The idea that the vaccine causes a more severe illness is a hoax with no scientific evidence.

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