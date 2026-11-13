Malaga's Hospital Materno launches system to allow parents to track their child's surgery in real time

While undergoing surgery is always difficult for an adult, for children and their families it is often an extremely stressful situation, however much information their ... doctors may provide. Malaga's Materno Hospital has taken this into consideration and implemented Mysphera in its paediatric surgery department.

This system provides real-time updates on patients' whereabouts as they are taken to surgery. This then enables parents to track their children's location and improvies coordination among the healthcare staff involved in the process.

Head of the paediatric surgery department Nuria García says that, for parents, "waiting while their children are undergoing surgery is a time of particular concern". They launched this project knowing how difficult separation during surgery can be for them.

The new tool provides up-to-date information on the patient's location throughout the surgical process, helping to reassure families and alleviate their emotional distress.

The device is a small tracking tag, which is assigned to the patient at the start of their journey. It enables the patient's movements through different areas, such as the pre-operative area, the operating theatre and the recovery room, to be tracked, automatically updating their location in the system. The information is provided without interfering with clinical care and while safeguarding the child's privacy.

Furthermore, the device allows users to view the operating theatre schedule and monitor activities in real time, track the whereabouts of patients and anticipate the needs of the doctors.

Nursing and nursing assistant staff have access to information that is shared across the pre-operative, operating theatre and recovery phases. In addition, ward porters can organise patient transfers and coordinate the preparation of areas in line with any needs that arise.

The IT, maintenance and electromedical departments have worked closely together to launch this initiative. Its installation took place in a particularly complex environment, as the surgical department continued its normal operations throughout the process.

The system also makes it possible to identify delays and opportunities for improvement in the use of operating theatres, as well as to improve coordination, which helps children and their families feel more comforted, at ease and safe during the process.

Head of the electromedicine department Jerónimo López says that this project "highlights the importance of coordination between the hospital's various departments".

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