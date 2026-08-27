Andalucía raises number of West Nile virus human cases to 52

27/08/2026 a las 09:38h.

Andalucía has raised the number of human cases of the West Nile virus so far in 2026 to 52, after the regional ministry of health ... reported a new mild case in Huévar del Aljarafe (Seville) on Monday.

In the meantime, the authorities have lifted the alert in the Las Lagunas de Mijas area.

Of the 52 cases confirmed to date, 36 patients have presented mild symptoms and nine have developed a neuroinvasive form of the disease. One person has died and 19 have been admitted to hospital. Four remain hospitalised.

All cases detected in Andalucía so far this year are in Seville and Huelva provinces. Villamanrique de la Condesa remains the municipality with the highest number of confirmed cases, with eleven, followed by Dos Hermanas with eight, Coria del Río with six, La Puebla del Río with five and Aznalcázar and Almensillas with four cases each.

In addition to these, Palomares del Río and Seville have recorded three positive cases each; Los Palacios and Villafranca have two each; and Olivares, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Huévar del Aljarafe and Hinojos (Huelva) have each recorded one case.

The regional government has also reported that 515 patients have undergone lab tests and 120 patients with viral meningitis have undergone screening for arboviral infections. As part of the screening of blood donors, 3,620 tests were carried out between 1 June and 16 August.

27 areas under alert

Meanwhile, there are currently 27 areas in Andalucía under alert due to the circulation of the West Nile virus. The latest update has included Huévar.

The areas are: Lopera (Jaén); Campanillas (Malaga city); Cártama (Malaga); Pulpí (Almeria); Algodonales and Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz); Hinojos (Huelva); Almensilla, Aznalcázar, Benacazón, Bollullos de la Mitación, Castilblanco de los Arroyos, Coria del Río, Dos Hermanas, La Puebla del Río, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Mairena del Aljarafe, Palomares del Río, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Guillena, Gerena, Olivares, Sanlúcar la Mayor, Las Cabezas de San Juan, Huévar del Aljarafe, the city of Seville and Villamanrique de la Condesa (Seville).

Declaring an alert area involves stepping up entomological, animal and human surveillance, as well as launching awareness campaigns and strengthening communication with the public to encourage protective measures. Local councils must also step up the control and treatment of mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

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