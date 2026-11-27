A study presented at the conference of Spanish association of internal medicine in Murcia shows that 75 per cent of cases of sudden death occur ... among men who have extramarital affairs, particularly if they have consumed alcohol prior to sexual intercourse, as this increases "emotional stress" and involves "unusual physical exertion" during sex.

In the presentation 'Alcohol, sex… and vascular health', Dr Juan José Tamarit said that, although sex is generally safe for the heart, "certain circumstances can increase cardiovascular strain and trigger complications in vulnerable individuals. Some research into sudden death during sexual intercourse has yielded particularly interesting findings when analysing the context in which these occur".

Infidelity as a "trigger" for cardiovascular complications can even lead to death "during sexual intercourse". Although it is unclear whether it is the stress of infidelity or the "circumstances" that increase the risk, there are studies analysing acute myocardial infarctions "that occur during sexual intercourse".

"Sudden death during intercourse is rare, occurring in fewer than 0.6 per cent of cases, but 75 per cent of such deaths occur during extramarital sexual encounters," Dr Tamarit said. Further scientific studies show that "under 30 per cent of these incidents reportedly occur during sexual intercourse with a regular partner". The remainder are thought to occur during sex in secret, according to this analysis of other studies.

One hypothesis that attempts to explain the risk is that extramarital affairs often involve the combination of alcohol consumption and intense physical exertion, leading to a "temporary increase in heart rate, blood pressure and myocardial oxygen consumption, the extent of which depends on the intensity of the exertion and individual characteristics".

However, "we must not focus exclusively on physical exertion or the potential risks of sexual intercourse. The quality of emotional relationships, sexual satisfaction and emotional well-being are also part of health".

Underlying conditions

Another warning, which may appear during sexual intercourse, is erectile dysfunction, according to Tamarit, as it could indicate "abnormalities in the arteries involved in erection". Impotence would be a symptom of atherosclerotic disease in the coronary arteries and a "possible indication of an underlying condition".

It is not, therefore, an "exclusively sexual problem", particularly in men with diabetes, high blood pressure or dyslipidaemia. Sex is, in any case, associated with "cardiovascular markers" such as cortisol, oxytocin and prolactin, "especially in women".

Associated risk

In affairs, there is often a tendency to consume alcoholic drinks, which, in Tamarit's view, is a risk factor. As he said in his presentation, alcohol consumption offers no cardiovascular benefits and causes damage to other organs.

Linked to cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure and certain arrhythmias, its consumption is common in cultural, social and economic contexts, but there is no medical justification for drinking even wine.

"We cannot recommend its consumption as a means of improving cardiovascular health, nor can we convey the idea that a glass of wine will help us live longer. When assessing alcohol consumption, we must take into account its cardiovascular, metabolic, hepatic and oncological consequences," Dr Tamarit said.

When sex life is taken into account, the clinical perspective shifts to a holistic approach, in which erectile dysfunction, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and lipid metabolism disorders are interrelated with lifestyle habits. This can lead to early diagnosis and preventive measures.

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