23/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:36h.

Mercadona has announced new closing times on key days over the coming Christmas period. The chain's supermarkets in Spain and Portugal will close at ... 6pm on 24 and 31 December, one hour earlier than they have done until now, when they used to close at 7pm.

The company aims to promote "pioneering measures" to improve the working day for its staff, who will have more free time "to spend with their families and friends on two special evenings".

This comes on top of another work-life balance improvement the company introduced earlier this year: the extension of staff holiday entitlement by one week, from 30 to 37 days.

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