The Fellowship of the Ring to reunite at San Diego Comic-Con

A few days ago, they dropped a hint when announcing one of the first guests for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga: “The community is gathering ... again!”, they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Sean Astin, the loyal Sam in The Lord of the Rings. Some people were then able to read between the lines and sense that the tribute to Tolkien’s universe could not stop there. And they were right.

“We can’t leave Sam alone at an event like this,” said the convention director, Fernando Piquer, and his executive advisor, Pepe Caldelas, on the Strip Marvel channel, before dropping a major bombshell for the geek world.

Elijah Wood, the unforgettable Frodo, is joining the San Diego Comic-Con programme, starring alongside Sean Astin in an epic reunion, from Middle-earth to Málaga, a quarter of a century after the film that made history in how epic fantasy is portrayed in cinema.

With this revelation, the great pop culture event makes a clear declaration of intent and shows that it is aiming high for this second edition, which will be held from 1 to 4 October in an enlarged Palacio de Ferias. In fact, as the organisers have already announced, this time there will be an additional pavilion of more than 9,000 square metres for the exhibition, a larger artists' area and a new auditorium.

More space with the same capacity as last year (some 90,000 people, 22,500 each day) with the challenge of improving the visitor experience. And this expansion will undoubtedly encourage ticket sales, which have been active since last Monday (80 euros for those over thirteen years of age and free access for those under three).

Malaga will witness live the connection between Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, a symbiosis that transcends the big screen. In fiction, Frodo and Sam hold the emotional weight of Middle-earth, a relationship elevated to cinematic myth: they were more than a hobbit and his gardener, together they gave a lesson in absolute loyalty, sacrifice and friendship. A fraternity that continued when the cameras were turned off. The marathon shoot in New Zealand forged a real brotherhood, born of sharing latex feet, freezing early mornings and the pressure of an unprecedented, life-changing production. Astin is said to have often taken on the role of big brother to a young Wood, ten years his junior, a dynamic the two maintain at every cast reunion.

Both actors, who maintain a good friendship, will offer the Malaga public a unique event for fans of Tolkien's universe

The golden couple of Middle-earth will thus offer a unique event in Malaga for nostalgics, "for those who grew up dreaming of epic adventures and for those who live in love with the saga", as the announcement of Sean Astin's participation read. Elijah Wood's participation, although confirmed by those responsible for the event on a reference channel in the world of superheroes, has not yet been officially announced by the organisation. It will be made, they say, in the near future.

Moreover, it so happens that this meeting is taking place on the 25th anniversary of Peter Jackson's film that put a face, voices and landscapes to Tolkien's fantasy universe. A quarter of a century that is being celebrated from this May in cinemas all over Spain where the different films of the saga will be shown again and where a whole generation that grew up with these films will now take their children to meet their heroes.

But Elijah Wood is much more than the Ringbearer. Behind those iconic blue eyes hides a chameleon-like actor who has managed to avoid the shadow of typecasting through a post-Frodo career marked by risk-taking and a love of independent and auteur cinema. He surprised us with his portrayal of a serial killer in 'Sin City', he worked under the orders of Álex de la Iglesia in 'The Oxford Murders' and he showed his most bizarre and funniest side in the Sundance winning film 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore'. He also recently joined the cast of the series 'Yellowjackets' with an eccentric and magnetic character. A big name signing for San Diego Comic-Con Malaga, he joins a roster that already includes Michael Rooker, known worldwide as Yondu Udonta in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', and Iñaki Godoy from 'One Piece'. And this is just the beginning.