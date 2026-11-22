Alekk M. Saanders Seville 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:00h.

The Sicab international horse trade fair is the world’s largest exhibition specialising in purebred Spanish horses (PRE) that sets the standard for the equine sector at both national and international levels.

Held annually in Seville during the third week of November since 1991, it has become the city’s third most important event after Holy Week and the April Fair.

This year, the show features 893 animals from 335 breeders across Spain, Mexico, Guatemala, Denmark, the USA, the UK, France and Italy

The Sicab attracts over 200,000 visitors. This year, the show features 893 animals from 335 breeders across Spain, Mexico, Guatemala, Denmark, USA, UK, France and Italy. This international participation is complemented by delegations of breeders, experts, trainers and specialist journalists from around the world.

From a championship to an international fair

The origins of this event can be traced back to the early PRE championships, which were held at the Real Club Pineda in Seville in the early 1980s.

In 1986, African horse sickness broke out, and outbreaks in Spain forced the suspension of international trade and equestrian events in the country. The sector’s activities were paralysed until the early 1990s.

In 1991, on the initiative of the national association of breeders of purebred Spanish horses, the first Sicab show opened at the Seville exhibition and congress centre aimed to revive, promote and popularise the breed.

Royal support

The purebred Spanish horse (in Spanish, ‘pura raza española’), historically known as the Andalusian, originated on the Iberian Peninsula, where its ancestors had lived for millennia.

Throughout history, these horses have been renowned for their fighting qualities and were prized by the nobility. King Philip IV of Spain - a legendary horseman - provided significant support to this breed, using the horses as magnificent diplomatic gifts to foreign monarchs. He was immortalised riding Andalusian horses in numerous masterpieces by Diego Velázquez.

The Andalusian has become a luxury status symbol among international sporting icons

The PRE horse has always impressed with its appearance, gentle temperament as well as athletic intelligence. The horse has become a luxury status symbol among international sporting icons.

The football star from Seville, Sergio Ramos, is arguably the world’s most famous PRE horse breeder. His champion stallion, Yucatan de Ramos, won the world championship title at the Sicab show in 2018.

Hollywood connection

The Andalusians are also renowned for their expressive eyes and impressive, flowing manes. It is no surprise that they are the preferred choice in Hollywood for filming fantasy and historical epics.

For example, in The Lord of the Rings, the role of Shadowfax was played by two superbly trained Andalusian horses - Bianco and Demero. A one-eyed black Andalusian stallion nicknamed Goldeneye became a close friend of Johnny Depp during the filming of Sleepy Hollow. It is believed that upon learning that the horse was to be put down once filming had finished, Depp intervened and adopted it.

The Andalusians are also renowned for their expressive eyes and impressive, flowing manes. It is no surprise that they are the preferred choice in Hollywood for filming fantasy and historical epics

In the film The First Knight, Richard Gere truly learned how to ride properly thanks to his Andalusian four-legged partner. Five years ago, the famous actor visited 'Yeguada Torreluna', a prestigious purebred Spanish horse stud farm in Seville province, where he spent the day riding the stallion Tito Torreluna.

PRE-ride on your doorstep

The Costa del Sol offers excellent opportunities to see, ride and get to know Andalusian horses better. Centro Ecuestre Victor López, located in Alaurín de la Torre, breeds purebred Spanish horses and offers riding lessons and enjoyable horse rides.

“We currently have over hundred horses, of which around 80 are of the PRE breed. We have been breeding purebred Spanish horses for over 30 years and offer riding lessons for all ages and ability levels. Horse lovers visit us from many countries, mostly from the USA, Russia, England, Belgium, France, Portugal and the Arab countries,” Víctor López Torres, the centre’s head and riding instructor, told SUR in English.

Bolero de Lopez, the Victor Lopez centre, PRE horse.. (VL Center archive.)

Víctor always takes part in Sicab. His horse, Romance Mater (principal photo), has been competing in Seville for several years.

Bolero de López, born this year, is the hope for one day being crowned world champion at the Seville horse show, thereby bringing further glory to the PRE-breeding sector in Malaga.