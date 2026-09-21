Foreign touch on Spanish apples as seasonal workforce shapes Catalonia's Lleida province

Alekk M. Saanders Lleida 21/09/2026 a las 19:17h.

A significant proportion of the apples sold across Spanish supermarkets originate in the fruit-growing valleys of Lleida province.

Located in western Catalonia, Lleida (historically known as Lérida) dates back to the Bronze Age and Roman era

From the 8th century onwards, it was under Muslim rule until it was recaptured in 1149. In 1297, Lleida made history with the founding of the university, which became the third oldest on the Iberian Peninsula. Today, however, the region is mainly associated with agriculture.

University of Lleida. (A.M.Saanders)

Prized fruits

The surrounding area, known as Ponent or the Lands of Lleida, is one of the most productive agricultural regions in Europe, renowned for its extensive orchards and, as a result, its extremely diverse population, shaped by international immigration.

Apples and harvesters.. (AMS)

Apple cultivation in the valleys of Lleida combines centuries-old traditions with state-of-the-art technology, resulting in some of the finest fruit in the country. Incidentally, the ideal growing conditions are provided by a temperate, semi-arid climate with a strong continental influence: in summer, temperatures regularly rise above 35 °C (often making Lleida one of the hottest regions in the country) and winters here are cold and dry, with frequent frosts and a characteristic thick, frosty mist.

In Lleida province you can see both orchards and fruit-processing facilities because it is here that apples are grown, harvested and shipped from here to our supermarkets

Here you can see both orchards and fruit-processing facilities because it is here that apples are grown, harvested and shipped from here to our supermarkets. The majority of ‘Golden Delicious’, ‘Fuji’ and ‘Royal Gala’ apples come from Lleida.

Symbolic view over Lleida. (A.M.Saanders)

Around 30 growers, located within a 40-kilometre radius of Lleida, cultivate their apples with great care over a period of several months, culminating in a few weeks of harvesting, which is still largely carried out by hand. Each apple is picked carefully, turning it gently so as not to damage the stalk or next year’s buds. Incidentally, the apples do not all ripen at the same time, so several passes are required. This means that far more hands in gloves are needed. Here, apples are prized fruits that require the utmost care. So, ultimately, it’s not about picking a lot of apples, but about ensuring that every single one is of good quality.

Apple harvesting is not about picking a lot of apples, but about ensuring that every single one is of good quality

Relies on foreigners

The apple and stone fruit harvest in Lleida relies heavily on thousands of seasonal migrant workers. In the last century, many Andalusians headed to Lleida for a few months to help with the harvest. Most of them stayed for a long time and eventually settled there. In this century, the province has seen a steady stream of foreign seasonal workers, mostly from North Africa (particularly Morocco) and sub-Saharan Africa as well as Latin America. It is reported that local authorities operate special reception centres which provide support with accommodation, paperwork and social integration during these peak agricultural months.

In the last century, many Andalusians headed to Lleida to help with the harvest. In this century, the province has seen a steady stream of foreign seasonal workers

In the Old Town of Lleida.. (AMS)

In 2022 Lleida had 140,797 inhabitants. Thanks to international immigration, people from over 140 different nationalities live in Lleida province. Foreign nationals account for more than a fifth of the local population, and in some small neighbouring towns in the province, the proportion of foreign nationals is as high as almost 50 per cent. These figures are easy to verify. For example, the old town of Lleida, with its cobbled medieval squares and narrow streets, looks nothing at all like the towns in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol. It’s full of foreigners who have come here not to spend money and enjoy the Spanish resort lifestyle, but, by all accounts, quite the opposite.