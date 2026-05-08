Stroopwafels: the Dutch treat now available in Malaga

Anyone who has travelled through the Netherlands is likely familiar with the iconic stroopwafel. A staple of Dutch street food and a permanent fixture in ... international culinary guidebooks, this thin, crispy waffle - traditionally sandwiching a rich, gooey caramel centre - is now making its mark on the streets of Malaga. Gone is the need for international travel to sample these delicacies; two new dedicated establishments, El Wafelito and Bon Bueno, have recently opened their doors in Malaga city centre to cater to the growing local appetite for artisanal international sweets.

The first to raise the shutters were Mike van Laarhoven and Vanesa Álvarez. They have done it in the emblematic kiosk on the corner of Alameda Principal and Pastora street, right next to the Casa de Guardia. The Wafelito is named after the classic Malaga 'cafelito'. They, with their traditional wafel as protagonist.

Following a significant restoration of the site to bring it up to modern standards, the business offers fresh waffles prepared on-site to ensure they maintain their signature warm, pliable texture. The product range is diverse, offering traditional stroopwafels in several sizes with prices beginning at four euros. For those seeking modern variations, the shop offers chocolate-dipped versions and various customisable toppings. For residents or visitors looking for gifts, the waffles are available in bulk packages of eight, with the option of purchasing decorative, themed souvenir tins. A unique byproduct of their artisanal process is the wafelito crumbs - the crispy, caramelised edges trimmed away during the preparation of the circular wafers. These are packaged and sold separately at price points ranging from two to 6.50 euros, depending on the size of the bag. The vision for the site focuses on a high-quality ‘grab-and-go’ experience, pairing warm, fresh waffles with artisanal coffee.

Mike and Vanesa have just opened on the corner of Pastora and Alameda streets. (Marilú Báez)

"We are very excited, we are happy here, there is a lot of life in this area and we think we will like it," says Mike van Laarhoven, who has been trained in his homeland to bring the traditional Dutch waffle recipe to Malaga. Together with his wife, they assume that they will have to be especially busy during these first weeks, all day long and without closing any of them.

Mike left Holland with Vanessa and his two daughters in the middle of the pandemic. They had to overcome some obstacles to get into Spain and reach Benalmádena, where they had a home. With a father from Malaga and a mother from Holland, Vanesa was born in Malaga, but at the age of just one year she was already living in the Netherlands. In 2020, destiny would bring her back to her hometown. "It's in my blood," says Vanesa, who feels very identified with Spanish culture.

Vanesa, with the waffle crumb envelopes. (Marilú Báez)

Circumstances pushed the couple to relocate and leave their jobs in the port of Rotterdam and in the hotel industry, respectively. Mike started working with the furniture company Costa Woods Málaga, in a warehouse in the El Viso industrial estate. But after five years, it began to weigh on him. "I spent many hours there alone and I got tired of it, I was unmotivated", he admits.

Then the talkative Dutchman handed over the carpentry business to a friend and seriously considered implementing an idea that had been on his mind for a long time: "I thought about setting up a foodtruck, but then I thought about it and realised that we could only have it for temporary events".

Renovate the corner

Once again, fate threw him an opportunity: a kiosk in the centre of Malaga. Ideal for the project he had in mind: "One day while searching on the Internet I saw that there was a kiosk available in the Alameda, I liked the location, I was interested in it and we came to an agreement, the owner was very helpful. She had been here for about forty years, but the kiosk is about 90 years old".

Mike is referring to Pilar Cruzado, at the head of what is now almost an institution in Malaga and which this couple is now bringing back with a renewed and more cosmopolitan air. "We've been doing this since August, we wanted to have everything in order, follow the legal channels and do everything right from the start. In fact, the neighbours and the local hoteliers have congratulated us for the idea and for having given this corner a facelift", says Mike happily. He already has more ideas in his head. But he prefers to take things one step at a time. First he wants to get started with waffles and coffees, and then he wants to grow.

Loes Bonvanie has just opened Bon Bueno in Calle San Juan. (Ñito Salas)

Almost at the same time, another Dutch woman landed in the centre with the desire to make her typical biscuits known. This is Loes Bonvanie, who has opened Bon Bueno in Calle San Juan. In this case, in a small shop where she makes both stroopwafels and ice cream.

This affable Dutchwoman arrived in Malaga with her family five years ago. She first landed in Álora, but her allergy pushed her to move to the coast. Now she lives in Chilches, although she practically spends her days in this new business she has just opened in the centre. "It seemed like a good idea for the people of Malaga, something little known and that could be liked in a place like this, cosmopolitan and with an increasing tendency to 'take away'", says Loes Bonvanie, with extensive experience in the world of artisan pastries.

With chocolate and ice cream shops

In Holland she had several chocolate and ice cream shops. That is her speciality. That's why she wanted to go for it here too. At the moment she has four flavours of ice cream: nougat, chocolate, vanilla and, of course, stroopwafels. But plans to add more in the next few days.

"We produce everything every day, and the stroopwafels are made on the spot", adds this Dutch entrepreneur who is "delighted" with Malaga. "Here the days are longer, the temperature is better, the people are very open, very friendly... life is better. She already liked it when she came here on holiday. It was only a matter of time before Loes Bonvanie ended up settling here with the aim of opening up a new market. Ice cream and milkshakes from four euros, as well as coffee, the aforementioned stroopwafels in various sizes and toppings (from pistachio to lotus or nougat), as well as stroopwafel crumbs. From three euros for the smallest ones.