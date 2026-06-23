The rhythm of the sweet: why Sabine Beach Marbella is a masterclass in culinary performance

Dilip Kuner Marbella 23/06/2026 a las 11:33h.

The ghost of the legendary chef Michel Roux is a frequent dining companion of mine.

It was Michel - the Puddings Tsar to his equally famous brother Albert’s position as King of Savoury - who decreed that a restaurant’s desserts must be the absolute pinnacle of the meal, because guests always remember the final note. A dismal pudding will entirely erase the memory of a spectacular starter and main.

It is a philosophy of cooking that shares everything with the art of flamenco: a disciplined, passionate performance that knows exactly how to build tension, when to hold a beat, and how to deliver an unforgettable, breath-catching crescendo.

At Sabine Beach Marbella in the dunes of Playa Zaragoza not far from Elviria, they understand this syncopated rhythm perfectly. Our evening was structured less like a standard dinner and more like a beautifully paced gypsy production, moving seamlessly from a slow, captivating introduction to a thumping, breathless finale.

The occasion was my 60th birthday. Technically, it was my second 60th birthday celebration in forty-eight hours, but at this milestone, one is entitled to stretch the festivities until the heels fall off.

My wife, my brother, his wife and I had secured a table at this striking new venue by the Metro Group - an outfit that has been defining Marbella’s hospitality scene with perfect timing since they first set up shop in Puerto Banús decades ago.

Before a single chord is struck, the stage must be set, and Sabine does so with stunning visual harmony.

The decor is an artistic, bohemian-chic triumph of organic textures, sun-bleached woods and muted sand tones that mirror the undulating, rhythmic lines of the dunes outside.

A welcoming embrace at Sabine Beach. (Anil Kuner) The passion of flamenco was matched by the passion of the chefs. (Dilip Kuner) The carpaccio of tuna was superbly set off by a light sprinkling of pork crackling. (Anil Kuner) The seafood platter had the freshest ingredients. (Anil Kuner) The great Michel Roux would have approved of the trio of desserts. (Anil Kuner)

As we sat down, the sky provided the opening toque (the dramatic guitar flourish), melting into a Mediterranean sunset glow that felt utterly theatrical.

Then came the cante - the opening call of the meal. We kicked off our culinary dance with starters of delicately crispy calamari and a silky carpaccio of bluefin tuna belly. Both were excellent - and if Roux’s premise was to hold true it boded well for the desserts.

The tempo quickened and the flavours deepened as we moved into the heavy-hitting mains, which arrived like the dramatic entry of the lead dancers.

First came a remarkably fresh Devonshire crab salad - considering we were sitting overlooking a beach 2,300 kilometres from Devon - and the Sabine Signature Seafood Platter at 150-euros for two to share. A seafood platter can often feel like a lazy exercise in ice-sculpture economics, but this layout had real soul and none of the cheap ‘fillers’ often found in less salubrious establishments.

It was a sprawling, pristine fortress of sweet Malaga white prawns, Quisquilla shrimps, Venus clams and perfectly prepped lobster.

The absolute showstoppers, however, were the Fine de Claire oysters. Plump, briny and spectacularly fresh, they were elevated by a series of house dips that were bright, beautifully balanced and entirely devoid of the usual uninspired vinegar clichés.

To complete the mains, the kitchen delivered a deep, earthy chord to contrast the ocean: a vegetable paella for two. It possessed that deeply savoury, beautifully caramelised socarrat crust at the bottom of the pan - the ultimate percussion of Spanish cooking that separates authenticity from tourist trap filler.

And then, just as the twilight thickened, the metaphorical rhythm of the night became a physical one.

A live Flamenco troupe took to the floor. Now, beach-club entertainment can often feel forced or performative, but this was exceptionally soulful. A superb female singer tore at the heartstrings while a fierce female dancer commanded the deck with mesmerising precision, her heels stamping out a fierce, syncopated beat. They were anchored by two male musicians, one of whom boasted a magnificent mane of long grey hair and a weathered beard, giving him a truly authentic, striking gypsy look. The energy was infectious. Before long, the audience of diners was swept up in the local Andalusian spirit.

But as the final guitar chords echoed into the night air, the ultimate test remained. It was time for Michel Roux's final act - the grand, closing golpe (the dramatic strike of the guitar).

The pastry chef did not disappoint. We ordered a trio of desserts: the Sabine strawberry shortcake, a decadent 72 per cent dark chocolate and coffee tartlet and a pillowy, perfectly crisp pavlova. They were, without exaggeration, magnificent. Each plate was a triumph of balance, texture and acidity but with an unusual touch. I detected thyme in the Pavlova and it was the perfect touch. In fact the puddings were the triumphant crescendo to a flawless evening.

Sabine Beach didn't just feed us; they orchestrated a beautiful, human and thoroughly memorable celebration. If you want a beachside dinner in Marbella that delivers high-tier culinary execution with a pulse and a soul, this is your ticket.

This particular 60-year-old left well fed and clicking his fingers to a rhythm that seemed to hang in the air - maybe it was the ghost of Michel Roux carrying on the festivities in approval of an excellent meal.

Find out more about events at Sabine Beach at their website. They generally have a Spanish guitar performance on Tuesdays and Flamenco on Wednesdays, plus other events throughout the summer.