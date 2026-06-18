Sushi Day: eleven great places to celebrate in Malaga for between 20 and 40 euros

Few places in Malaga have yet to escape the sushi boom. Every neighbourhood in the city and almost every town across the province now boasts ... at least one Japanese restaurant. Some have earned Michelin stars, such as Nintai in Marbella, while others hold a Repsol Guide 'Sol', including Ta-kumi in both Malaga and Marbella.

Add names such as Óleo, Yugo, Soca, Misuto, No-Vo, Nakara, Tiki and Rocío Tapas y Sushi and you'll find no shortage of outstanding restaurants. Most, however, charge well over 50-60 euros per person, with some costing considerably more.

Those looking to spend less or simply enjoy sushi more often, can still find plenty of worthwhile alternatives. They may not reach the same heights as the province's top Japanese restaurants, but they offer excellent value, whether they're carefully run chains, family-owned businesses or modest eateries that surprise diners with the quality of their food.

To mark International Sushi Day on 18 June, we've rounded up some of Malaga's best-rated sushi restaurants where you can enjoy a satisfying meal without stretching your budget.

Akeyo (Torremolinos)

This unassuming restaurant serves authentic sushi at affordable prices, placing great emphasis on quality ingredients and meticulous preparation. The perfectly cooked rice deserves a special mention.

Alongside an extensive range of uramaki, hosomaki and nigiri, the menu includes classics such as sashimi and gyoza, as well as dishes including crispy duck, roubao and takoyaki.

It may not impress from the outside, but sushi lovers should make a point of visiting for the food.

Atoba (Malaga)

Juana Valverde set out to create a restaurant that guests would want to return to time and again. Less than a year after opening, she has succeeded.

Her tiny restaurant, with just eight seats at the counter and two small tables, has become a favourite for diners seeking something beyond a typical lunch or dinner.

Valverde combines Japanese technique with Latin American influences, creating an experience that reflects her own personality. Her menu changes according to market availability, but standout dishes include the spicy scallop nigiri and the salmon nigiri with teriyaki, alongside a selection of rolls, sashimi, tartare and even ajoblanco.

Edo Sushi (Fuengirola)

Respect for Japanese tradition, careful preparation and top-quality ingredients define Edo Sushi, which has quickly built a loyal following on the Costa del Sol since opening just over a year ago.

The menu features refined nigiri, maki, hosomaki, uramaki, usuzukuri and moriawase, with creativity always allowing the fish to take centre stage.

Diners can choose from combinations ranging from panko king prawns to sweet potato or sea bass with ceviche-style dressing, while grilled dishes also feature prominently.

Haruki (Malaga)

Fresh ingredients and carefully prepared dishes make Haruki one of the city's best-value Japanese restaurants. The relaxed atmosphere and beautifully presented food add to its appeal, while prices remain reasonable.

Highlights include wagyu nigiri, tuna nigiri with caramelised foie gras, sea bass with prawns, salmon and foie gras uramaki, crab uramaki and crispy pumpkin rolls. The menu also features bao buns, teppanyaki and tacos filled with tempura prawns or eel.

Limao (Torremolinos)

Limao brings Nikkei cuisine to the heart of Torremolinos' Pueblo Blanco, blending Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavours and modern interpretations of Malaga classics, including tuna tartare with ajoblanco.

"Our aim isn't just to feed people, but to move them."

The menu changes regularly according to seasonal produce. Signature dishes include octopus nigiri with garlic mousseline and teriyaki reduction, as well as flame-grilled sirloin nigiri with chimichurri and quail's egg. Ceviches, tartares, poké bowls, crispy king prawns and suckling pig gyoza also feature prominently.

Miss Sushi (Malaga)

Its bright pink décor might suggest an Instagram hotspot, but Miss Sushi offers far more than good looks. Founded in Valencia in 2007, the chain now operates more than 30 restaurants across Spain, serving inventive sushi at affordable prices.

Favourites include king prawn socarrat nigiri, crispy steak tartare nigiri, chicken and mango rolls, and spider crab rolls with tempura prawns. The menu also includes gyoza, poké bowls, udon, yakisoba, wok dishes, sashimi, tataki, teriyaki chicken and even burgers.

Murasushi (Malaga)

(Marilú Báez)

Malaga city centre embraced the all-you-can-eat sushi trend just three months ago when Qiushi Jin, known locally as Violeta, opened Murasushi with three friends. Rather than competing on quantity, the team prioritises quality.

The buffet costs 21.90 euros at weekday lunchtime, 27.90 on weekday evenings and 28.90 at weekends and on public holidays, excluding drinks and dessert.

Diners can choose from around a dozen nigiri, strawberry and mango hosomaki, tempura prawn uramaki, spicy salmon, salmon gunkan with almonds, onigiri, tartare, sashimi, gyoza, stir-fries, noodles and poké bowls.

Sushi Flower (Malaga and Torremolinos)

One of the province's highest-rated sushi chains, Sushi Flower recently opened its third branch in Torremolinos, joining restaurants in Teatinos and El Perchel. Founder Maximiliano Cardone combines Japanese and American influences, with richer sauces, cheese and a fully handmade preparation process that leaves the rice slightly softer and moister than usual.

The restaurant also specialises in gluten-free dishes, with almost the entire menu adapted accordingly. Diners can choose from poké bowls, temaki, sashimi, tartare, nigiri, more than 20 varieties of uramaki, colourful sushi, hot rolls and combination platters, available to eat in, collect or order for delivery.

Suzaku (Malaga)

Luis Cuevas and Óscar Delgado run this takeaway in Miraflores de los Ángeles with a simple aim: make quality sushi accessible to local residents without premium prices.

They combine traditional Japanese recipes with local ingredients, offering classics such as salmon and tuna sushi alongside more inventive creations featuring Iberian pork. The menu also includes gyoza and poké bowls.

Toyo Sushi (Fuengirola and Vélez-Málaga)

Following the opening of its second restaurant in Vélez-Málaga earlier this year, Toyo Sushi now serves more than 100 dishes across its two locations.

The weekday lunchtime buffet costs 19.90 euros, rising to 24.90 in the evenings, at weekends and on public holidays, excluding drinks and dessert.

The extensive menu features nigiri, fried maki, chicken uramaki, tempura, gyoza, rice and noodle dishes, takoyaki, ramen, udon, yakisoba, teppanyaki, poké bowls, edamame, wakame and vegetarian and vegan options.

Wasabi (Malaga)

Backed by fresh fish supplier Morales y Godoy, Wasabi has earned a reputation as one of Teatinos's best-value Japanese restaurants. Alongside classic and fusion sushi, diners can order grilled oysters with smoked ponzu sauce, tempura oysters with yuzu mayonnaise, crispy prawn harumaki, wok-fried clams, sashimi, tiraditos and charcoal-grilled wagyu. Respect for Japanese culinary tradition remains at the heart of the menu.

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