Edo Sushi, Japanese home cooking in Fuengirola

Enrique Bellver Monday, 27 April 2026, 13:03 Share

Edo Sushi is not a Japanese cuisine restaurant of the kind that has been proliferating in our province in recent years. On the contrary, in this house what is most often prepared is the popular cuisine of Japanese homes, that is to say, dishes cooked over an open fire and some raw specialities such as sushi and nigiris, but the rest of the menu is a balance between family cuisine and that which is prepared, consumed and offered in the street or in the classic Japanese taverns.

Here, Japanese cuisine is not a pure imitation, but rather it is respected, shared and, as it cannot be done any other way, it is cooked. But the success of this establishment in Fuengirola, away from the main tourist or commercial streets, is not only due to its cuisine and its decoration that takes us directly to the interior of a classic Japanese tavern, but also to its affordable prices, something that is not very common in Japanese cuisine restaurants.

Edo Sushi Address: Avda. Miramar, 29. Fuengirola

Telephone: 951 639 467.

Closed: Monday and Tuesday.

Web: edosushi.es

Prices: Surtido Sushi: 23.90€. Karaagedon: 11.50€. Chashu: 11.90€

Valuation: Kitchen: 7; Dining room: 6; Wine list: 6. Rating: 7 / 10

But focusing on the menu and the suggestions on offer, which change every week, diners will find a variety of dishes and dishes that will somehow take them on a sensory journey to the very heart of popular Japanese cuisine. From fire and grill to sushi, through a variety of traditional sakes made with rices selected for their fruity aromas and dry or semi-dry profiles to pair with each of the dishes on a menu that is far too extensive in variety. The dining experience at Edo Sushi is above all coherent, both in the hot and cold dishes.

But if one had to choose between hot and cold cuisine, Edo's hot dishes are the clear winner, as they are witness to the patient work of the house's fires and grill. The oysters, battered and fried, the fried and sauced chicken breast karaage, the classic chashu, a slow-cooked pork stew with asparagus, or the traditional Osaka street omelettes covered with cabbage and various ingredients, are some of the dishes that have made this restaurant one of the few Japanese restaurants where sushi is not the most important dish.

Edo Sushi, as the owners claim, is a place where Japan is not imitated: it is respected, cooked and shared.

Nasu Dengaku

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The first aubergines of the season are lightly fried and diced and then covered with a homemade miso sauce. In Edo, it has become one of the most popular warm starters.

Tamago Sando

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A classic Japanese sandwich made with a very soft milk bread and grilled to give it a golden colour is the base for a soft egg cream with mustard. Very balanced in terms of dairy flavours.

Chashu

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A classic of Japanese home cooking where pork, especially bacon, is essential. It is a stew cooked over a very low heat for quite a long time and then lightly sautéed to give it a slight crunch.

Karaagedon

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Not very big juicy pieces of chicken, in this case the thighs, fried Japanese style, i.e. barely browned on the outside and with a sauce based on different spices and with egg yolk as a common thread of flavour and texture.