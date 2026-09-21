99 Sushi, in Benahavís: Flavours and textures from Japan

Japanese cuisine continues to enjoy a boom in terms of the number of establishments that have opened along our coastline in recent years, although rather ... than Japanese restaurants, they should perhaps be described as Asian cuisine establishments. I’ve just been back to 99 Sushi Bar, and this time I can truly speak of authentic fusion cuisine – not just Japanese-Mediterranean fusion, but Japanese-Malaga fusion. The changes to much of this restaurant’s menu have been radical.

Open exclusively in the evenings, it occupies a unique space within the hotel grounds, featuring a spacious, tree-lined terrace from which to enjoy an unrivalled sunset. The interior does not at all give the impression of an Asian restaurant; quite the opposite, in fact. It features a partly Victorian style intermingled with modernist furnishings, combining to create a luxury that is by no means ostentatious, yet perfectly in keeping with the rest of the hotel’s facilities.

High-quality ingredients and the way they are prepared are the essence and the key to this restaurant’s success. The best thing is to take advice from the front-of-house staff, particularly the maître d’, and let yourself be tempted by the various dishes that will be brought to your table. Of all the dishes I was able to try at dinner, one of my favourites was the ‘tiger prawn tempura’, which is served neatly cut into pieces and coated in a light, creamy yet flavourful spicy sauce that doesn’t mask the authentic taste of this seafood. But at 99 Sushi, you simply must come and try the various maki and sushi rolls that have brought this restaurant such renown, not only in our province but also in Madrid.

The menu at 99 Sushi Bar in Villa Padierna features the same culinary offerings as the group’s other establishments, representing a carefully crafted and perfect fusion of traditional Japanese cuisine with haute cuisine creations, most of which are prepared using produce from Malaga. Another positive aspect worth highlighting is its wine selection, as 99 Sushi’s wine list is extensive and features numerous national and international white wines – a list that encourages us to pair wines with dishes. However, the classic nature of this cuisine lends itself to a sparkling white or a still, single-varietal Chardonnay, not forgetting a few rosés.

If you’re looking for a top-class Japanese fusion restaurant on the Costa del Sol, 99 Sushi Bar, situated at the Anantara Villapadierna Hotel, is undoubtedly one to consider.

Contact:

Address: Anantara Villapadierna Hotel. Telephone: 952 889 150. Website: 99sushibar.com Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Prices:

Iwas Nigiri: 13 euros

Prawn tempura: 38 euros

Matsuri roll: 31 euros

Rating:

Kitchen: 8/10

Dining room: 7.5/10

Wine list: 7.5/10

Rating: 8.5/10