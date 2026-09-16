Malaga restaurant makes the best gourmet burger in Andalucía

A chef from Malaga officially makes the best gourmet burger in Andalucía. Chef Álvaro Ávila has just been crowned the winner of the regional round ... of Burger Combat.

The burger in question is made with brioche bun, Simmental beef aged for 40 days, raclette cheese, aubergine, grilled smoked onion, bacon and a secret spicy sauce.

You can try the burger at the Descorche restaurant on Calle Álamos, in Malaga's historic centre.

Following an initial online round, four finalists took part in the final held on Tuesday at the Seville conference and exhibition centre. The contestant from Malaga beat François Davy from Le Shack (Granada), Ana Castillo from El Clandestino (Huelva) and Oleh Obezyuk from Space Monkey (Torremolinos).

Bread manufacturer Lantmännen Unibake España organised the competition as part of the Auténtica Premium Food trade fair, which has been running in Seville since Monday.

Álvaro Ávila has also secured a place in the national final, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

Second winner from Malaga

The reputation of Malaga's burgers is starting to spread throughout Spain. Just a week ago, another Malaga-based business, Dak Burger, won first prize at The Champions Burger event in Mijas.

They presented 'The One', made with bacon bread sprinkled with Parmesan, a Black Angus ribeye steak medallion, matured red Cheddar and pulled pork with American barbecue sauce.

Following its stop in Mijas, The Champions Burger is heading to the grand final in Leganés (Madrid), taking place from 10 to 27 September, where the season's best burgers will compete for the Best Burger in Spain 2026 award.

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