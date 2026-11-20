Andrew J. Linn 20/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:41h.

Why do so many wine drinkers, and, in some cases, restaurant professionals, make such a mess of the simple job of opening a bottle?

In the vast majority of cases the blame must be laid at the door of the owner or manager. Regrettably the employee responsible will have had zero training.

While the sommelier, if there is one, will in most cases assist the customer in selecting the bottle, but the physical task of removing the capsule and drawing the cork is too often a massacre. More often than not the sommelier has about as much training as the dishwasher in the kitchen.

There are no qualifications required for restaurant work. The usual procedure is ‘watch and learn’.

Nor is the tool of the trade - the corkscrew - much help. At the last count there were twenty nine different types of corkscrew out there to screw up our brains, and not a single definitive brand leader, although some are clearly better then others.

The first mistake is to use the integrated knife, common in the trade, to make the ring cut at the uppermost part of the bottle instead of the part inferior to this protruding band.

Wine of the week Azpilicueta Crianza DOCa Rioja Tempranillo An old favourite, and one of the first Rioja wines to be commercialised widely at the beginning of the Rioja era in the 1950s. The quality has been preserved, as has the value-for-money element. Excellent value for money. Around 8 euros.

This causes the wine, as it is being poured, to come into contact with the part of the seal that may possibly taint the liquid.

If this is plastic or a similar material it’s not a problem, but we don’t really want lead to come into this contact (used up until 1993 when the use of lead was banned), and obviously the closure of choice is the screw cap, however much the purist lobby maintains that good wine should never be bottled in this type of container.