Andrew J. Linn 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

At first glance, German aristocrats earning their living on the Costa del Sol seems an unlikely combination. Why would a count or prince exchange privilege for work that might be considered merely practical? The answer lies in post-war upheaval and the opportunities offered by early Marbella.

The late Count Schönburg-Glauchau, known as Count Rudi, (1932-2026) was born in a German castle and relocated to Spain in 1956 after training in hospitality in Switzerland. His title opened doors, but did not produce income. Like many European families, the family fortune had been battered by war and political upheaval, making work a necessity.

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His cousin, Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe, took an entrepreneurial role. He turned a rural estate into the Marbella Club, opening in 1954, and Rudi joined in 1957 as assistant manager. His title helped, but success depended on service, tact, attention to detail and making guests feel at home.

This was at a time when many of Rudi's contemporaries turned to business, using education, languages, connections and social confidence as practical assets. Tourism on Spain's then undeveloped coast offered a place where European elites could enjoy informal luxury. The Marbella Club enjoyed the cachet of a premier establishment dedicated to gastronomy and accommodation, even though it has never been awarded any Michelin stars (only two keys) and an entry in the Repsol Guide.

Calling hotel management a humble occupation misses the point. At the Marbella Club, the challenge was to create exclusivity without stiffness. Count Rudi and Prince Alfonso turned personal connections into a successful enterprise - and made Marbella internationally famous. Their story is less about fallen nobility, rather aristocrats adapting their skills to a new era.