Malaga province is home to one of the best traditional Spanish restaurants in the country

Charo Carmona accepted the award for Arte de Cozina at the ceremony in the Basque Country.

Marina Martínez 26/06/2026 a las 13:17h.

There are many reasons to visit the Arte de Cozina restaurant in the Malaga town of Antequera. The latest is that the Top Tradition Restaurants awards have recognised it as one of the best establishments in Spain for traditional cuisine.

Their chestnut stew, pork loin stew, various churros and goat piriñaca salad are among the star dishes that have helped Charo Carmona make her restaurant one of the temples of Malaga province's gastronomic heritage.

The Top Tradition Restaurants awards recognise "great restaurants dedicated to preserving the country's products, recipes and gastronomic legacy".

"It's a source of pride to see traditional cuisine being recognised. It means it's alive. It's a legacy we must preserve and share with young people. (...) This is what we've believed in for 30 years and what we've always championed," Carmona told SUR on Thursday.

The ceremony took place in the Museo de Bellas Artes de Vitoria-Gasteiz, the Basque Country.

Other award winners

Charo Camora was the only Andalusian to receive the award along with five other Spanish establishments: Nou Manolín (Alicante), Ca l'Isidre (Barcelona), Doña Filo (Colmenar del Arroyo, Madrid), La Hermandad de Pescadores (Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa).

The Hispania restaurant in London won as an ambassador of traditional cuisine outside of Spain.

The competition also awards chefs for "a lifetime dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional gastronomy". The award has gone to chef Hilario Arbelaitz, the soul of Michelin-starred Zuberoa and founding member of Nueva Cocina Vasca.

Top business owner and restauranteur Javier Sáenz is the mind behind Top Tradition Restaurants, created with the intention of "reclaiming the great temples of traditional cuisine at a time when innovation and avant-garde have taken over much of the gastronomic spotlight".

"They travel to different regions in search of restaurants that represent the authenticity of our cuisine. These are restaurants, taverns and family-run establishments that, without losing their roots, have adapted to the times while maintaining their respect for tradition. Many of them have received critical acclaim and, in some cases, recognition from the most prestigious guides, having added Michelin stars and Repsol Suns to their list of achievements. What truly sets them apart is their ability to evoke emotion through timeless flavours," Javier Sáenz said.

Several factors come into play when choosing the top restaurants: cuisine, history, hospitality, produce and family succession. A committee of experts (journalists, critics, broadcasters, institutional representatives and industry professionals) carry out the selection.

The winners received a sculpture designed by Navarrese sculptor, poet, researcher and chef Xabier Santxotena.

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