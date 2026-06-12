Malaga Port bids farewell to Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García

Marina Martínez 12/06/2026 a las 11:59h.

Rumour had it Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García had been planning to move his restaurant from Malaga Port. Even he, however, didn't know for sure what his new destination would be.

He was certain he wanted to leave the port, but the location was a question mark. Finally, the Malaga-born chef, who has held a Michelin star at his eponymous restaurant for nearly 15 years, is returning to his roots. "It was a difficult decision, but I'm very excited," he told SUR.

While he hasn't announced a date (though he hopes it will be before the end of the year), José Carlos García is returning to his family's restaurant, Café de París. The iconic establishment at La Malagueta beach will reopen under his direction after staying closed for almost ten years.

Nearly half a century after his father, José García, started the business, the chef embarks on a new chapter in the place where he earned his first Michelin star in 2001.

Since then, José Carlos García has only lived one year without his Michelin star, during the transition period from La Malagueta to the port.

In what remains of the chef's time at Malaga Port, he wants to reminisce about the location's history with a special menu available between June and August: a culinary journey through the restaurant's history and a tribute to everyone who has been part of the experience over these 15 years.

Each dish represents a key moment in that journey, reinterpreted from the present but true to its essence. As usual, José Carlos García highlights seasonal and locally sourced products, as well as the work of artisan producers who have accompanied him throughout these years.

This includes already legendary creations such as the sunflower seed shortbread (2011) or the savory liver parfait (2012), as well as other dishes that reflect his fidelity to Andalusian tradition from a contemporary perspective: ajoblanco with mango and smoked eel (2017) and sea bass with gazpachuelo (2015). The menu also features more recent offerings, such as the scallop and beetroot tartlet (2024) or the squid tagliatelle with tuna flakes and green apple (2026).

For José Carlos García, these dishes are part of his history and "will never be repeated." He doesn't want it to be a simple closing, before his second return to the flagship restaurant since 2017.

Ultimately, various reasons (including staffing issues) led him to close it again and focus on the port restaurant. Very soon, he'll be back on that famous corner of La Malagueta where he began his career as a chef.

Today, he's joined by his inseparable partner, Lourdes Luque, both in his personal and work life. Together, they own this legendary Café de París, which is preparing to embark on a new chapter.