Malaga's cheeses have once again ranked among the world's finest. The latest World Cheese Awards, held in Cordoba, brought at least 23 medals ... to nine cheesemakers from the province. The haul included two Super Gold awards (the competition's highest distinction), as well as five golds, seven silvers and nine bronzes.

This is an improvement on last year's results in Switzerland and confirms the steady progress of a sector that has spent years investing in both the quality of its ingredients and product innovation. This year, 5,330 cheeses from 45 countries were judged by 270 international experts.

The biggest winners from Malaga were the cheeses made by El Pastor del Torcal, a company based in Antequera, which took both Super Gold awards. One went to Flor del Torcal, arguably one of the most unusual cheeses currently made in Malaga. It is an aged cheese made from goat's milk, coated in edible flower petals including rose, orange blossom, calendula, cornflower, marigold and jasmine. The cheesemakers also mature it with Iberian pork lard. The combination gives the cheese a range of aromatic flavours and, above all, a strikingly colourful appearance.

The cheese was created only a few years ago with the aim of offering something different. As Juan González Campos, managing director of El Pastor del Torcal, explained at the time, the idea came after he discovered some French cheeses and began experimenting with different recipes. The result was a product designed not only to deliver exceptional flavour but also to make an unusual gift for special occasions.

The other Super Gold award for the Antequera cheesemaker went to its aged cheese matured in Iberian pork lard, rosemary and thyme. The product combines traditional ingredients with careful ageing. It won silver at the 2025 competition and has now risen to the top award category.

Five gold medals

In terms of the number of awards, Malaga's most successful entrant was AGAMMASUR, the cooperative based in Colmenar that sells cheese under the Montes de Málaga and El Pinsapo brands. It won eight awards in total, including two golds for its Emborrizado Montes de Málaga and Añejo El Pinsapo cheeses.

The first, which won Super Gold last year, is an aged cheese made from goat's milk and coated in wheat bran. Añejo El Pinsapo, meanwhile, reflects the cooperative's focus on cheeses that mature over a longer period.

AGAMMASUR also won two silver medals, for its El Pinsapo aged and semi-aged cheeses, and four bronzes. With these eight awards and three more recently won at the provincial Sabor a Málaga competition, the cooperative has now collected 111 awards at national and international level. More than 300 farming families are involved in the cooperative.

La Hortelana, based in Coín, also performed well, winning four medals. Two were golds: one for its semi-aged goat's cheese with thyme, which repeated last year's success, and the other for its lactic curd cheese. The latter is one of several products that show how this family-run cheesemaker has moved beyond traditional fresh, semi-aged and aged cheeses. Its other awards were a silver for its ash-coated goat's cheese log and a bronze for its aged cheese made from raw goat's milk.

The Hormigo family, who run the business and keep their own livestock, welcomed the results as encouragement to continue developing a project that brings together goat and sheep farming, cheesemaking and vegetable growing.

The fifth gold medal went to La Cañada del Capitán, based in Cajiz, in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga. It won the award for its semi-aged cheese matured with Iberian pork lard and rosemary. The cheesemaker, which operates in the Axarquía area, also took silver for its pasteurised aged cheese.

Cabraline also won silver for its Azul de Cabra. The brand is linked to Capryserr, the same business group as El Pastor del Torcal, and specialises in soft cheeses: a category that is becoming increasingly popular in Malaga and has a long tradition in countries such as France and Italy. Lácteos El Pastor del Valle, based in Alhaurín el Grande, and Arquillo Agrícola y Ganadera also won silver medals, with each adding a bronze to its tally.

The list of winners also includes Santa María del Cerro, from Villanueva de la Concepción, which won bronze for its Tiznao, a lactic curd cheese matured over charcoal.

Another newcomer among the medal winners was Crestellina, from Casares, which won bronze for its semi-aged Payoya goat's cheese. Made with pasteurised milk and matured for around two months, it has a creamy texture, a buttery aroma and a rind treated with organic extra virgin olive oil. The cheese is rooted in almost a century of family tradition, now carried on by the third and fourth generations.

The future DOP

Beyond the individual awards, the results in Cordoba reflect the progress made by Malaga's cheesemaking industry. At the 2025 World Cheese Awards in Bern, five cheesemakers from the province won 18 medals, including one Super Gold and three golds.

This year, nine brands or cheesemakers received awards, taking the total to at least 23. Not only has the number of medals increased, but so has the level of recognition: the two highest award categories together accounted for seven medals, up from four last year.

This progress comes alongside a wider range of products developed over the past decade. Traditional fresh, semi-aged and aged cheeses made from Malaga goat's milk now sit alongside soft cheeses, blues, long-matured varieties and cheeses matured with flowers, aromatic herbs or charcoal. There is also a growing place for Payoya goat's milk, which comes from a native breed particularly associated with the Serranía de Ronda.

The international recognition comes at an important time for the industry, which is working to secure DOP (Designación de Origen Protegida) status for Queso de Málaga. At the gathering in Cordoba, the Quesos de Málaga association presented its application. The aim is to protect the cheese's distinctive identity, strengthen its presence in the marketplace and highlight the work of the province's farmers and cheesemakers. The initiative seeks to give fresh impetus to a food tradition closely tied to the local area.

All the medals in Malaga

Super Gold (two)

Flor del Torcal — El Pastor del Torcal (Campyserr).

Manteca, Romero y Tomillo — El Pastor del Torcal (Campyserr).

Gold (five)

Emborrizado Montes de Málaga — AGAMMASUR.

Añejo El Pinsapo — AGAMMASUR.

Semicurado de Cabra con Tomillo — La Hortelana.

Cuajada Láctica — La Hortelana.

Semicurado con Manteca Ibérica y Romero — La Cañada del Capitán.

Silver (seven)

Curado El Pinsapo — AGAMMASUR.

Semicurado El Pinsapo — AGAMMASUR.

Rulo de Cabra con Ceniza — La Hortelana.

Curado Pasteurizado — La Cañada del Capitán.

Azul de Cabra — Cabraline.

Queso de Cabra al Romero — Lácteos El Pastor del Valle.

Queso Fresco de Cabra El Arquillo — Arquillo Agrícola y Ganadera.

Bronze (nine)

Curado Montes de Málaga — AGAMMASUR.

Semicurado Montes de Málaga — AGAMMASUR.

Gran Reserva El Pinsapo — AGAMMASUR.

Semicurado al Pedro Ximénez El Pinsapo — AGAMMASUR.

Curado de Leche Cruda de Cabra — La Hortelana.

Queso Fresco de Cabra — Lácteos El Pastor del Valle.

Queso de Cabra Semicurado — Arquillo Agrícola y Ganadera.

Tiznao — Santa María del Cerro.

Semicurado de Cabra Payoya (two months) — Crestellina.

Browse the southern Spain food and gastronomy guide