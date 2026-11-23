Kaito largely defies the common perception of Japanese cuisine as being expensive, although they are no longer the first to offer this type of cuisine ... and make it more affordable to a wider audience. It is clear that, in this type of cuisine, the quality of the fish and other ingredients used varies, although by law, fish intended to be eaten raw must have been frozen beforehand. Without getting into controversies, not all diners who enjoy this cuisine can afford to pay high prices, which on average exceed 100 euros. Kaito, like other establishments before it in Malaga city and the surrounding province, is succeeding in democratising and popularising a cuisine that is already popular in Japan itself.

Kaito, drawing inspiration from bars in Tokyo, has brought the ‘hand roll bar’ concept to Marbella, where diners can enjoy sushi prepared right before their eyes by the chef. This makes the counter the centrepiece of the restaurant, as it is here that the sushi chef prepares each piece, although the restaurant also has a few tables for guests who prefer not to sit at the counter; the total capacity is 60 diners, divided between the counter and the tables.

The menu centres on these freshly made hand rolls. To begin exploring this Japanese tavern-style cuisine, there’s nothing better than getting straight to the heart of the matter and ordering a selection of sashimi comprising lemon fish, salmon, butterfish, toro and tuna. These sashimi dishes consistently stand out for their impeccable preparation and the precision of the cuts of the various fish.

One of the dishes that most surprised and delighted those of us sharing the table at the time was the scallop escalope, served with a mild ponzu sauce that enhanced the shellfish’s natural flavour with a zest of lime and rice powder on a delicate kimchi base. As for the nigiri, the lemon fish and toro varieties were somewhat lacking, with a flavour that was too flat and could even be confused with one another; this was not the case, however, with the wagyu served on a reduction of sake, soya sauce and eel.

Some of the dishes available at Kaito..

The standout dish at this Japanese tavern in Marbella is its ‘kaitos’; in particular, the special dish where butterfish, cucumber, chives and jalapeños come together to create a dish where flavour and texture take centre stage. Equally well-executed are the smoked salmon maki rolls with prawn tempura, or the prawn tempura itself.

Michelle Ramos is in charge of the dining room; she also acts as manager of the restaurant itself. The wine list does not quite live up to the standard of the cuisine Kaito offers, as it is too short and features wines that are of little interest.

Kaito (Marbella) : Address: Avd. Fontanilla, 6 Telephone: 951 054 032

Website: kaitohandrollbar.com

Closed: Open every day

Prices : Toro nigiri: €6; Special kaiseki: €24; Handroll set menu: €39

Rating : Cuisine: 7/10; Dining room: 7/10; Wine list: 6/10; Overall rating: 6.5/10