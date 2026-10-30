Halloween in Malaga: eight spine-chilling restaurants to enjoy on All Saints' Eve

This Halloween, horror will be making its way on to diners' plates across Malaga province. As the year's spookiest celebration brings the dead back ... to life to terrorise the living, pumpkins will move from shop windows to restaurant menus.

Restaurants across the province, particularly along the Costa del Sol, will be getting into the spirit of the occasion with themed menus to suit different tastes and budgets. From special dishes to more elaborate set menus, there will be plenty to tempt diners this Saturday night.

Trocadero Boathouse A taste of fear beside Malaga Port

The restaurant next to Muelle Uno in Malaga city has prepared a frighteningly good evening for this Saturday, under the slogan 'Fear has a taste too'.

Its special menu begins with Susurros de ultramar (squid-ink fritters with mojo picón sauce), followed by Del caldero de Aquelarre (roast pumpkin soup with king prawn and ginger and sage oil), Recuerdo del averno (cauliflower prepared in different textures with Iberian ham) and Noche en la morgue (beef fillet with purple potato purée and gravy).

To finish, diners can enjoy Dulces pecados, a surprising pumpkin tiramisu. The menu costs 65 euros, including drinks.

Awa A spooky party and dinner in Puerto de la Torre

The restaurant in Puerto de la Torre will be getting into the Halloween spirit with a themed party featuring, among other attractions, a fancy-dress competition and a special horror-inspired menu.

Dishes include Delicias del pantano (baby squid croquettes with green aioli), Ojo de bruja (burrata on pumpkin cream with figs, pumpkin seeds and roasted pumpkin) and Carne de bestia (beef cheeks braised in red wine and raisins, served with mashed potato).

For dessert, there is Corazón sangriento (cheesecake with red berries). The restaurant offers different prices depending on whether guests want dinner only or would also like to stay for the party afterwards. The menu alone costs 29.95 euros.

La Fábrica Bites from the afterlife in Soho

In the heart of Malaga city centre, La Fábrica in the Soho district will provide much of the colour and music for the night of the living dead. The restaurant has prepared a selection of special dishes, available outside its usual menu, so visitors can enjoy some suitably terrifying treats.

The line-up includes Alitas infierno (spicy chicken wings, of course), El huerto de la bruja (lamb’s lettuce with roasted pumpkin cubes, cherry tomatoes, ricotta, toasted cashews, honey and lime), Embrujo a la parrilla (pork fillet with Brie and thyme sauce, served with purple potato purée) and La viuda negra (a double smash burger with Emmental cheese, gherkins, red onion, green lollo lettuce and mustard mayonnaise).

"We've gone completely mad… beyond the grave," sources from the restaurant said.

Roman Bridge A sinister circus and a charity gala

The luxury Marbella hotel will transform itself into a sinister circus for Halloween, with a host of activities planned across its bars and restaurants.

One of the highlights will be the Great Gatsby Halloween charity party, which will raise money for The Children's Trust, an organisation that supports children and young people with brain injuries and neurological disabilities.

The event will take place in the resort's Salón Andalucía and will include a welcome cocktail, canapés and a three-course tasting menu accompanied by a selection of wines. Dinner costs 185 euros per person or 100 euros for children.

Live performances, music and magical entertainment will accompany the evening. After dinner, DJs will take over to keep the party going into the night.

Le Petit LOV Dinner and a show with a themed programme in Marbella

Le Petit LOV, in Marbella, has organised a Halloween dinner with a show. The restaurant on the Istán road will serve a special menu for the occasion and give its regular performance a suitably spooky makeover.

Dinner begins with a welcome cocktail, followed by a choice of pumpkin and chestnut cappuccino or a perfectly cooked egg as a starter. Main-course options include El tártaro de las sombras, El volován del Manor and Bacalao Mar de tinieblas. For dessert, diners can choose between El ataúd de Petit LOV and La última tentación.

The menu costs 80 euros and will be available from Thursday until Saturday.

The Three Cauldrons Three hours of horror at a dinner in Fuengirola

Themed restaurant Los Tres Calderos in Fuengirola has organised an evening titled 'And who are you afraid of?', featuring an eleven-course tasting menu and three hours of immersive horror entertainment.

The restaurant has arranged two sittings: an earlier one aimed at families, and a later one for those who want to make the most of the night and, no doubt, experience a few extra frights.

The restaurant says the menu will be a surprise, as "each dish is directly linked to the story and the show". The experience costs 50 euros for adults and 25 for children.

Attitude Banús Themed dinner with music and a spa

Another Costa del Sol option can be found inside the restaurant at the Senator Banús hotel. The venue has organised a themed dinner, live music and a night-time spa session for anyone looking for something a little different.

The special menu begins with El jardín de las sombras (roast pumpkin with creamy stracciatella and blood beetroot petals), followed by Mareas negras (black-tempura hake ssam with kimchi mayonnaise) and El festín prohibido (slow-cooked, glazed beef served over bone marrow with sweet potato prepared in different textures).

To round off the experience, diners can enjoy La última tentación: a 70 per cent dark chocolate brownie on a bed of Lotus biscuit crumbs, served with salted caramel ice cream.

The experience costs 49 euros per person.

Hidden A restaurant full of mysteries in Nerja

At the other end of the province, Oculto in Nerja will also be getting into the spirit of the night of the living dead.

The restaurant will not be introducing any special dishes, but it has decorated the premises with candles, skulls and tombstones to immerse diners in a world of darkness. Because the restaurant itself has a hidden entrance, the sense of fun and mystery begins before guests even sit down.

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