It is often said that to be a good professional, you must first be a good person. Juan Antonio Argüelles has found a way to ... apply this idea to his work behind the bar, where remembering customers’ names, taking an interest in how their day is going, or giving them a hug is part of his approach to the trade. So much so that there are those who travel kilometres to visit him in Malaga, whilst others are already talking about 'Juan’s morning hugs’. This warmth, which this resident of Alameda has cultivated over a decade, now accompanies him at one of the most important moments of his career, after being crowned the winner of the 2026 Barista Hero competition for Spain and Portugal.

For him, mastering a coffee machine or knowing the specific characteristics of each variety is not enough if you neglect the person on the other side of the bar. “No matter how good the coffee is, if you don’t treat the customer well, it’s all for nothing as far as I’m concerned,” says Argüelles, convinced that it’s the little gestures that ultimately make the difference. “Remembering their name, not forgetting it, and addressing them by name every day. Making them feel at home,” he explains. A philosophy that has made personalised service one of his defining characteristics.

There is no shortage of examples. Over the last few years, he has seen some customers make the most of their trips to the capital to say hello to him, whilst others have travelled specifically from further afield. “There are people who come from quite a long way away just to have a coffee and see me,” he says. Among all these displays of affection, he particularly remembers those who talk about his ‘morning hugs’ - an expression he admits moved him when he first started hearing it.

Customer service:

His journey to this recognition began far removed from the major competitions. A native of Alameda, he took his first steps in the hospitality industry by helping his uncle, although it was during his specialist training in Madrid and Barcelona that he discovered the potential of a product he had previously known in a very different light. About ten years ago, he received an offer to work in Cuenca and decided to take it up.

“I gradually realised that this was becoming my passion,” he recalls. And the more he discovered about the world of coffee, the more he wanted to keep learning and perfecting his technique. That drive took him from Cuenca to Castelldefels, where he continued to expand his knowledge before returning to Malaga.

His return to Málaga

He worked there for four years in a café, although his dream was to take it a step further and open his own café in Alameda, the village to which he has always felt a strong connection. In the end, the project didn’t go ahead, but shortly afterwards he found a new opportunity at Santa Roaster, a specialist coffee shop situated in the heart of Malaga’s Soho district, where he has spent the last three years doing what he loves most.

At this café, Juan Antonio tries to tailor each drink to the tastes of those who come to the bar, rather than simply serving whatever they ask for. "We’ll work around what you ask for; I’ll suggest the origins I have on the menu," explains the barista, who also takes an interest in each customer’s preferences: "Do you prefer cocoa notes? Do you prefer chocolate notes? Or do you prefer something fruitier? A higher acidity? And then I’ll make a recommendation.” Through this personalised service, he aims to find the variety that best suits each person, whilst also taking into account the drink they wish to have.

The best barista in Spain and Portugal

On 7 November, all those years of dedication were given special recognition. The Malaga native travelled to Barcelona with his café’s team to take part in the final of Barista Hero 2026, organised by La Marzocco. He had been selected as one of the six finalists from Spain and Portugal and went on to win the competition. “For me, apart from the birth of my daughter, this is the greatest experience I’ve ever had in my life. Because it’s something I feel. I feel the coffee; I always put a lot of passion into what I do,” confesses the man from Alameda.

The barista is clear about how he wants to be remembered: "For my coffee, for my neighbourhood and for the way I am"

The award has put a name to ten years of hard work, but Juan Antonio is clear that there is something he would like to hold on to above all other recognition. When asked how he would like to be remembered in twenty years’ time, his answer does not dwell on titles or championships. “I’d like to be remembered for my coffee, for my neighbourhood and for the way I am,” he says. And he sums it up with the words he’d like to hear from those who’ve visited his bar: “Juan, you treated us so well.”