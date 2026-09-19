From the Costa del Sol to Aztec haute cuisine: gastronomic event brings Marbella and Mexico together in Madrid

There are culinary partnerships that are born out of a desire to make history and leave a lasting impression on the palates of those lucky ... enough to taste them. This is one of them.

The sophistication of the Marbella Mediterranean, epitomised by the culinary expertise of Fabián Cangas, executive chef of Marbella-based Casanis group, has crossed the country to meet the Aztec sanctuary of Barracuda MX of chef Roberto Ruiz, the first to earn a Michelin star for Mexican cuisine in Europe.

To celebrate Mexican Independence Day (16 September), the two culinary worlds have come together to create a limited-edition, one-off collaborative menu, exclusively for the Nota Blu Madrid restaurant, owned by Casanis.

This collaboration sees the two chefs bringing their passion for haute cuisine to create seven unique dishes, which are enjoyed on their own or as additions to the Madrid restaurant's regular menu.

It is not, therefore, a set menu, but rather an invitation for each diner to create their own experience. This new selection of dishes will be available until 30 September.

The event brings together two distinct culinary worlds that share the same philosophy: respect for the ingredients, intense flavours and a cuisine designed to be enjoyed and shared.

The fusion of these two worlds begins with the Barracuda MX starter, served alongside the welcome hummus: a light sauce made from roasted jalapeños with salsa macha and tortilla crisps, accompanied by guacamole with pomegranate.

From there, diners can choose between Nota Blu dishes reimagined by Roberto Ruiz, the Mexican chef's own creations or dishes created as a collaborative effort.

Among the starters are the hamachi sashimi with jalapeño, thinly sliced fried white onion, mandarin, lime, lemon, coriander leaves, salt and pepper (12 euros) and bluefin tuna tostada with miso mayonnaise, macha sauce, spring onion and lemon (12 euros for two).

Roberto Ruiz's creations in the Nota Blu kitchens include the Yucatecan oyster with a black recado emulsion and habanero-pickled spring onion (five euros) and the arrachera taco with fried onion and a serrano chilli and avocado emulsion (eleven euros).

The collaborative dishes are the halved lobster with a red guajillo chilli marinade (25 euros for half a lobster) and the wagyu bao with roasted chilli sauce (16 euros for two).

As you might expect, there is also a sweet finale: a maize flan with cajeta sauce and a hint of smoke, served with a glass of Ruinart Rosé (25 euros).

Mexico beyond the food

The celebrations also extend to the restaurant's bar, with a menu created by Colo Linari as a liquid ode to Mexico. The selection features some of its most iconic cocktails: the citrus freshness of the Margarita, also available in a spicy version, and the distinctive character of the Paloma Enchilada.

There is also a Tommy's Margarita, a Mexican Carajillo and La Venenosa Mule. All cocktails cost 16 euros.

During the official launch of this collaboration, the chefs expressed their delight at being able to share the kitchen and raised a toast to Mexico's excellent cuisine.

"We wanted to give Nota Blu a spicy twist. It's very easy to work with him because we both recognise the importance of treating the ingredients with care," Roberto Ruiz stated.

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