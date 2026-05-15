Free tapas?

Andrew J. Linn 15/05/2026 a las 11:30h.

The rule book about living in Spain has a chapter referring to Spanish bars, with a prominent subsection headed Tapas. A very sensible inclusion, since even Spaniards can easily become confused by the many regional and commercial overtones involved. To put it simply, it’s a mess and this does not refer to the food.

The following excerpt from social media encapsulates the problem: Someone who had visited Taberna Xxxxx in Malaga realised, when he got the bill, that he had been charged for the unrequested tapas, believing they were complementary. He was so surprised that without hesitation he grabbed his phone and wrote a brief review on TripAdvisor, leaving his criticism only in the title. Simply, “Not a recommended bar as they charge for tapas.”

The owner’s subsequent reaction laid bare the situation. Why? Because, surprise, this was not just someone who had walked in off the street, but a familiar acquaintance whose company had been a provider of cleaning materials to the restaurant for many years. The owner’s response was polite, but sincere, attempting to portray what, in theory, was the reality of the situation.

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“That’s right, here you pay for what you order: a beer, a wine, a tapa… It’s unbelievable you have the nerve to leave a bad review because we charge for what we sell. The reverse situation is the same. We have never bought working clothes and received an apron for free. We don’t go to the fishmonger, buy an octopus and get a monkfish thrown in!’ Concluding his response by insisting: ‘You should be embarrassed.”