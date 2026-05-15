Banderas’ culinary masterclass: the legend of Anthony Bourdain

SUR 15/05/2026 a las 11:38h.

Antonio Banderas has extended his passion for gastronomy from the streets of Malaga to the international big screen. His network of restaurants has multiplied throughout his home city, ranging from the Tercer Acto gastrobar next to his Teatro del Soho Caixabank to the iconic El Pimpi tavern in Alcazabilla. Following a recent appearance on the TVE cooking competition Masterchef, the actor is set to showcase the art of the kitchen in his new Hollywood film Tony, a project deeply rooted in the life of the late, legendary chef Anthony Bourdain.

To prepare for his role as a master chef, Banderas immersed himself in the culinary operations of his own restaurant, La Pérgola del Mediterráneo. There, he underwent rigorous training to master the delicate techniques of cleaning fish and shellfish. “I had great teachers, very talented and with great patience,” Banderas says about the professional chefs at his establishment who mentored him. These skills are central to the film’s narrative, which explores the high-pressure environment of professional kitchens.

The plot focuses on the formative summer when a young Anthony Bourdain, played by Dominic Sessa, took a job washing dishes in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Banderas portrays the mentor who introduces Bourdain to the secrets of the trade, specifically teaching him how to shuck and clean oysters, the restaurant’s signature dish in the film. This focuses on the raw, technical side of the industry that Bourdain famously exposed in his writing.

Bourdain was a global phenomenon who revealed the hidden side and excesses of the culinary world. His legacy is defined by his defense of the industry’s backbone: the foreign and Latin American kitchen staff without whom, as he argued, the industry would collapse. Through Tony, Banderas brings this gastronomic heritage to life, bridging the gap between his real-world business ventures in Malaga and the cinematic celebration of a man who changed how the world perceives professional cooking.