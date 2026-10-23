Autumn gastronomy: wine and mushroom pairings

Enrique Bellver 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

Autumn is the season par excellence for lovers of mushroom cuisine - a style of cooking that is usually a staple in restaurants. However, questions increasingly arise when it comes to choosing the wine that will pair best with it.

If ceps, saffron milk caps or shiitake mushrooms feature heavily on our plate, the best option is to pair them with a crianza or reserva red - that is, a wine with plenty of power. But if our preferences lean towards earthy mushrooms, such as field mushrooms, nothing beats a full-bodied yet smooth-tasting wine. A red with ripe red fruit aromas and a spicy finish is ideal, and these will always pair exceptionally well with risottos or simply these earthy mushrooms grilled with olive oil and garlic. For more robust varieties like Amanita caesarea and maitake, choose a red that brings balsamic notes on the palate.

Fruity, fresh white wines are coming into fashion for pairing with very mild-flavoured mushrooms, though in many cases this pairing will depend on how they are cooked or the other ingredients used.