The pub beats the gym

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A recent survey conducted by YouGov for the British Beer and Pub Association emphasises the importance of pubs as social centres for young people's wellbeing. The study, based on responses from 2,000 adults in UK, found that 52% of those aged 18 to 24 believe that socialising with friends or colleagues in a pub has a positive effect on their wellbeing. This compares with 41% who say the same about going to the gym or exercising alone, and 38% who cite self-care activities. There has not so far been any similar survey undertaken in Spain, but if there were, results are predicted to be comparable.

A similar pattern appears among those aged 25 to 34, with 49% saying pub socialising benefits their wellbeing-again higher than individual exercise (44%). The findings come at a time when loneliness among young people is a growing concern. According to the Office for National Statistics, 27% of people aged 16 to 29 report feeling lonely some of the time.

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Pubs function as key social hubs. Among 18–24-year-olds, 34% attend pubs to take part in activities such as quizzes, live music or sports events, compared with 22% overall. Additionally, 44% of young pubbers say they have met new friends there. Looking ahead, 51% of this age group plan to visit a pub over the holiday period.

Pubs allegedly provide a unique and valuable social infrastructure that reduces isolation. However, the sector faces significant challenges, with more than 2,000 pubs closing since 2020 due to rising energy costs, taxation and regulatory pressures.