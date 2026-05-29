Andrew J. Linn 29/05/2026 a las 11:44h.

While in many countries home distilling verges on a capital offence, in the US, four states, including Texas, have just struck down a 158-year-old law that banned the practice.

The 1,300 members of the Hobby Distillers Association argued that it criminalised a private activity that did not cross borders or generate income if the product was destined solely for home use did not jeopardise any citizen's wellbeing.

Wine of the week SPIRYTUS REKTYFIKOWANY Not a wine in any shape or form but relevant to this week's article. This Polish grain-based spirit is probably the strongest commercially sold spirit in Spain with 95% ABV, compared with overproof absinthes - often 70 - 89% and Balkan fruit brandies - occasionally 75 - 80% and certain overproof rums. It is banned in some countries. Around 30€ for a half litre.

Looked at coolly, there appears to be zero logic in a justice system that turns a blind eye to home brewing or making fruit liquors in our kitchens but considers distilled 'alcohol' a devil's brew.

It is indeed inconsistent that while in the Galician region of northwest Spain hardly a household is without its domestic still, in the rest of the country the practice is unknown. The easiest thing in the world is to buy an 'alambique' for the legal manufacture of essential oils, and, specifically, traditional liquors. Costing between one and two hundred euros on the internet, the buyer receives a neatly packaged copper still that can be used with any raw material.

Clearly, using cast-off trainers as the core substance will not result in as pleasant a final product as using fruit or grain, but literally anything will serve, and thousands of internet sites offer endless selections of recipes.

A word of warning: home distilling is an open invitation to set alcohol levels as we like, or think we can enjoy, but danger lurks and anyone with heart problems or of advanced age should opt for the lower strength settings.