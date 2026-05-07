Alabardero Playa, San Pedro Alcántara: Creativity and culinary technique

For many years, Alabardero Playa has been an authentic beachfront restaurant specialising in rice dishes and seafood. Now, following its refurbishment, it is more than ... ever a benchmark of hospitality on the Costa del Sol - a complete beachfront complex where expert cocktails and diverse cuisine meet.

The change in its cuisine has not affected the rice dishes, as when this establishment opened its doors, rice dishes were its calling card for many years, and it even had an area dedicated exclusively to the preparation of rice. Rice arrived in Andalucía with the Arabs between the 8th and 9th centuries and a few centuries later, in 1238, the introduction of rice in the Valencian area is documented.

In Alabardero Playa the most commonly used rice is the 'japonica' variety because, although it runs the risk of overcooking, it is the one that most absorbs the flavour of other foods used in its preparation, whether dry, creamy or brothy. The other variety, 'indica', provides greater resistance to cooking, it is hard to overcook, but does not absorb much flavour and is usually used for salads or as an accompaniment.

Alabardero Playa Address Urb. Castiglione Telephone 952 780 552 Web alabarderobeach.es Prices Tuna tartare: 28€; Grilled sea bass: 31.50€; Vegetable rice: 23.50€ Valuation Kitchen: 7.5; Dining room: 7; Wine list: 7 Rating 7 / 10



On the menu, there are up to 18 types of rice dishes, from dry or paella rice, to brothy and creamy ones, some as curious as low temperature Angus ribs, fried eggs, mushrooms and artichokes, or one that is already a classic, oxtail with broad beans and artichokes. Faustino Encinas has a hand for rice dishes and also knows the correct variety so that the cooking is just right. But as man does not live by rice alone, other dishes are also on a par with his rice dishes, such as tuna tartare with fried egg or baked mussels prepared with a herby tomato sauce that enhances the whole dish.

The dining room is the responsibility of Juanjo Oliver and the wine cellar of José Barra. However, in addition to the beach club and restaurant, Albardero has opened a cocktail, snack and breakfast area by the pool.

'Chanquetes de bogavante' with fried eggs

Lightly fried, finely chopped and battered lobster leg meat. The fried eggs and the peppers, as well as adding colour, are the link between the two.

Scallops in sashimi

A very appropriate cut for the scallop, as it should not be cut as thinly as other fish in sashimi. The sauce, cooked beforehand, accompanies this bivalve and adds a salty touch that reinforces, and adds flavour.

Prawn Brioche

Stuffed brioche buns are becoming a popular starter in many restaurants. There is a wide variety on offer here, although tempura prawns topped with kimchi mayonnaise and nori seaweed are the most popular.

Chicken and vegetable rice

Since its opening, this restaurant has been characterised by its rice dishes, mostly in the Valencian and Alicante style, such as this one with chicken and vegetables. In addition to its flavour, it is cooked perfectly.