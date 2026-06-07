The Spanish taxman starts sending out 80,000 extra letters to taxpayers about possible errors in income tax returns: what to do if you receive one

The tax agency is sending preventative letters to taxpayers who have filed their IRPF 2025 tax return modifying data that the agency itself already had ... in its possession. The aim is to give them the opportunity to correct possible errors before the treasury takes the initiative and, as they explained, although 50,000 have already been sent, it is expected that up to 130,000 will be sent. Therefore, during the month of June, 80,000 more taxpayers will receive the notice.

The operation is carried out in two phases: a first phase in mid-May and a second phase throughout June, as taxpayers file their returns. Notifications are not only sent by post, but also via notifications on Renta Web and on the AEAT mobile app, in the section on the status of the tax return.

What it means to receive one of these letters

Receiving a letter does not automatically mean that fraud has been committed or that a case will be opened. The agency simply detects a discrepancy between what the taxpayer has declared and the information available to it, and asks the taxpayer to assess it.

If the taxpayer is convinced that their return is correct, they do not have to do anything. If, on the other hand, they recognise an error or omission, they can file a rectifying return to correct it. Acting in time has clear advantages, as it avoids possible subsequent verification, the generation of late payment interest and, in the most serious cases, financial penalties. Last year, more than 45,000 taxpayers filed a corrective return after receiving such a notice.

What needs to be reviewed

The tax agency recommends that you always review the draft before filing your tax return, as it may not contain all the information relevant to taxation. The most common cases in which a review is advisable are as follows:

- Regional deductions

- Properties and cadastral references

- Personal and family circumstances that have changed in 2025

- Real estate leases

- Transfer of property

- Pension contributions

- Union dues

- Grants and other aid received

- Family and maternity deductions

- Deduction for investment in principal residence

Three consecutive years with this measure

The sending of these letters is not new. This is the third consecutive year that the tax agency has resorted to this preventive formula, as part of a broader strategy to encourage voluntary compliance. The measure is complemented by warnings and notices integrated into the process of filing the tax return, even before the taxpayer confirms it. This year, moreover, these messages have been extended to new cases.