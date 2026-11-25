Zoe Dahse 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:42h.

Sotogrande International School officially inaugurated its new Global Arts Centre on Friday 20 November with a musical theatre performance by students.

The new building is dedicated to the creative arts and has a performance hall with a capacity of 400, consisting of a professional stage, a lighting and sound system, and technical spaces.

The centre also has dedicated dance studios, theatre, music and cinema rooms, a recording studio, individual rehearsal spaces, and a reception space for intervals. The new centre extends the school’s facilities to help the artistic training of its students through theatre performances, concerts, and other cultural activities.

Maryssa O’Connor, Executive Principal of the school said, “Our objective is to offer an education which allows each student to develop their capacities and to achieve excellence in their academic, sport and artistic endeavours. The new Global Arts Centre represents an important step in that direction.”

Maryssa O´Connor (left) and Elena Bonito. (SUR)

Students inaugurated the new centre with a performance of The Greatest Show! As many as 36 students from both Primary and Secondary schools took part in the musical performance, with the help of an artistic residence in collaboration with West End Stage artists.

Invited artists were Ben Kerr, Eleanor Wainwright, and Mary-Jean Caldwell, who have all previously been part of the West End in a professional capacity.

The programme included songs and choreography from musicals such as The Greatest Showman, Chicago, Matilda, Moulin Rouge and The Lion King.

Sotogrande International School´s new performing arts centre. (SUR)

“We want our schools to have facilities which allow students to develop their talents in the best way. This new building represents an investment in the future of Sotogrande International School and strengthens our commitment to contribute to the cultural life of the community,” added Elena Benito, the CEO in Spain of the Inspired Education group, to which the Sotogrande school belongs.

The opening of the centre forms part of an ongoing series of transformation across the school’s campus. Other projects planned include new science buildings, classrooms and restorations.