Malaga school shortlisted for international award for technology

SUR in English 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:02h.

The British School of Málaga has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology category for this year's Tes Awards for International Schools.

Also from this area, Sotogrande International School has been shortlisted in the Boarding School Provision category.

The awards, open to international schools based outside the UK that teach the British or international curricula, are designed to celebrate and champion teachers and schools from across the globe.

The panel of judges includes experienced international school leaders and high-profile individuals from major education organisations who have extensive experience across the sector.

Tes international editor and chair of the judges for the Tes Awards for International Schools, Dan Worth, said: “A huge congratulations to all the schools and individuals shortlisted this year. We received a large number of entries of real depth and quality, which made our judges' task of picking a shortlist and winners very tough - but they have done so with diligence and discernment. We look forward to celebrating the winners next month and saying thank you to educators everywhere for the amazing work they do around the world.”

The winners will be announced on 8 December.