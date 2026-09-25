Malaga province teacher under investigation after secretly recorded audio of her insulting students goes viral

Regional education authorities in Malaga are investigating a teacher after an audio recording made in her home captured her insulting pupils at a secondary school ... in the province. The recording, apparently made without her knowledge or consent, has since gone viral on social media.

The education department has ordered the school to rearrange some classes, changing the teachers and pupils assigned to certain classrooms to "prevent direct contact" between them.

The authorities took the measure after learning about the audio recording, in which the teacher goes through the list of pupils in her class at the start of the new school year.

Someone apparently recorded the conversation without the teacher's knowledge. The recording then circulated on social media without her consent. The conversation took place before the start of the school term and two versions have emerged about who made the recording: either the teacher's daughter or a friend.

Once the recording became public, the education authorities said they had instructed the education inspectorate to begin the appropriate procedures to determine whether the teacher's conduct could lead to "disciplinary liability". The authorities added that they would also take into account any complaint that might be filed against her.

The recording mentions 28 students, many of whom the teacher identifies by their full names. She asks about some pupils' behaviour and personalities, while in most cases she gives her own assessment of them, sometimes with comments from the person speaking to her.

Most of the remarks are negative and include insults such as "coñazo" (roughly translatable as "pain in the arse"), "capullo asqueroso" (something like "disgusting idiot") and the vulgar "gilipollas". At one point, the conversation also refers to a disorder that the teacher attributes to one of the pupils. She also talks about the siblings of some students.

The recording lasts one minute and 56 seconds. SUR obtained a copy after someone posted it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

The incident has caused shock among the educational community in the Malaga municipality where the school is located. Reactions range from outrage over the language the teacher used about her pupils to criticism of the decision to make public a recording apparently made without consent in a private family setting. Above all, members of the community have expressed concern that the incident has damaged relations within the school.

There has also been speculation that the teacher could take legal action after someone recorded her without her consent. At the same time, some parents could also pursue legal action over the comments made about their children and families.

The Guardia Civil, who have jurisdiction over the town, say they have no record of any complaint having been filed, according to the provincial headquarters. The courts have also received no known complaint, according to sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalucía.

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