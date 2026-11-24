Any time can be a good time to find love, but according to the experts, there’s one time of year when we’re in ... a greater hurry to find a partner.

This trend is known on social media as ‘cuffing season’ – which means ‘the season for getting together’ – and it’s about to begin.

As psychologist and sexologist Cristina Muñoz explains, it begins when the cold weather sets in, and it is therefore no coincidence that it falls around Christmas.

In her view, "family gatherings, attending events with a partner or enjoying romantic films" heighten the fear of being alone, as "the idea that happiness is always shared with a partner may intensify our sense of loneliness".

In this regard, the expert points out that there is "something particularly important in psychology: sometimes we do not look for a partner because we want to share our lives, but because we find it difficult to cope with our own loneliness. And these are two very different motivations".

She goes on to explain: "It is one thing to desire intimacy, affection, commitment and companionship – truly legitimate human needs – and quite another to use a relationship to fill an emotional void".

For Muñoz, in this context, social media “is not a good device because it encourages comparison: couples travelling, celebrating, exchanging gifts and displaying a kind of imposed happiness that seems obligatory. And that’s when we start to feel a sense of urgency. But be very careful, because the need for companionship does not automatically make just anyone a good partner”.

"Being single doesn’t mean you’re incomplete, and we can’t be with someone just because we’re afraid of being alone"

Pressure from social media

For this reason, she emphasises that we must not "confuse our desire to share our lives with the pressure to do so. After all, being single does not mean we are incomplete, just as having a partner does not mean we are truly accompanied".

And she concludes: "The problem isn’t spending Christmas without a partner; the problem is ending up sharing your life with someone simply out of fear of being alone with yourself."