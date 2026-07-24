Cool campsites around Malaga province

Javier Almellones 24/07/2026 a las 11:54h.

Malaga province has campsites for all tastes, from facilities along the Costa del Sol to inland lakeside lodgings, it offers places to pitch a tent, park a campervan or hire a bungalow, be it conventional or cucumber-shaped. The province boasts more than 20 campsites that have successfully adapted the classic camping concept to an increasingly diverse clientele.

The key is to choose the right setting: the Mediterranean for those seeking a beach; the Genal and Guadiaro rivers for those who prefer shade, freshwater and nature; reservoirs for a truly tranquil getaway and glamping for those who want the great outdoors without having to compromise on comfort.

By the beach

On the western Costa del Sol, from Manilva to Torremolinos, some of the most well-known names can be found, including La Bella Vista, Cabopino, La Buganvilla, Marbella Playa, Parque Tropical, Los Jarales, and Camping Torremolinos. Some are practically on the beach front, like La Bella Vista in Manilva, while others take advantage of particularly attractive locations, such as Cabopino, near the Artola Dunes and Marbella’s marina.

Others which are just a short walk from the sea are Glamping Village in Fuengirola, a complex that blends the spirit of camping with the services of a holiday resort. In the eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquía campsites can be found in Valle Niza, Almayate, Torre del Mar, and Torrox. There you’ll find Valle Niza Playa, Playa Almayate Costa, Almanat (with a naturist philosophy), Laguna Playa El Pino and Cortijo San Miguel (the latter further inland).

Shady spots for caravans and tents near the beach in Almayate. (SUR)

By rivers

If you want to be near a river rather than the busier coastal resorts then head to the Serranía de Ronda mountain range. Around the San Juan bridge, between Jubrique and Algatocín, are the popular Camping San Juan and Camping Genal. These campsites are situated right next to the river and offer shade and traditional mountain cuisine.

The other major freshwater hub is the Guadiaro river, especially in Jimera de Líbar. There, Cabañas de Jimera stands out, combining a camping area, cabins, a swimming pool and active tourism activities. Villa Sandía is another curious option in the province, with old earthenware jars converted into colourful cabins in the shape of giant watermelons and cucumbers.

Near reservoirs

Malaga province is home to numerous inland reservoirs too: Parque Ardales is the most well-known option, thanks to its location next to the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba-Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir complex and its proximity to the popular Caminito del Rey.

There, the campsite serves as a base for combining relaxation, water activities, hiking, kayaking, pedalos and visits to one of the province’s most famous natural areas.

In the Axarquía, Camping Presa La Viñuela offers a different experience: views of Malaga province’s largest reservoir; La Viñuela, swimming pool, restaurant and spaces for tents and caravans. It also offers bungalows.

Infinity pool at Parque Ardales. (SUR)

Olive groves and bubbles

Nomading Camp in Ronda offers transparent bubbles nestled among olive groves, about ten minutes from the town centre and is one of the most recognisable glamping options in Malaga province.

Málaga Monte Parc in Alhaurín de la Torre is located at the entrance to the Guadalhorce Valley and on the slopes of the Sierra de Mijas and boasts a swimming pool and a quiter atmosphere than the coast. Castillo AlMálaga, meanwhile, offers a unique option near Malaga city, with space for tents on a private estate about 3.5 kilometres from the city centre.

Before booking, it’s advisable to check availability with each campsite and inquire about the types of accommodation they offer - pitches, caravans, bungalows, glamping, or campervan areas. If you are travelling with a pet, call to make sure that animals are accepted as conditions can change considerably between the low and high seasons.