Common mistakes with small gardens

Beatriz Perlac 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

When designing a small garden, every decision becomes more important. These are five common mistakes I see.

1. Thinking a small space does not need design

The first mistake is thinking that because a space is small, it does not need much planning. In fact, the opposite is true. The smaller the space, the more detailed the planning needs to be. Every metre has to work, and the relationship between empty and occupied space matters.

2. Automatically choosing grass

When people think of a garden, they often associate it with a lawn. Unless grass is essential, I recommend avoiding it in many small gardens. These spaces often have limited sunlight and, if we want to use the garden fully, grass can take up valuable space while requiring maintenance.

Instead, I recommend aggregates or decorative gravel, in many colours and finishes. Beige gravel is popular today and works well with many architectural styles. Artificial grass can also be practical when the appearance of a lawn is important. Both options reduce water consumption and avoid creating damp areas that are often underused.

3. Trying to make the garden work for everything

Before designing, we should decide how we want to use the space. A small garden cannot always accommodate everything: dining, lounging, entertaining, children playing and planting areas. Trying to include too many uses can make the garden feel crowded.

It is better to choose the main purpose and create a comfortable area around it, with furniture that fits the space.

4. Choosing too many plants

A small garden is not the place to collect every plant we love. It is much better to use fewer plants, choosing them carefully and repeating them throughout the space. This creates continuity and makes the garden feel larger.

Personally, I like using architectural plants in small gardens, such as Euphorbia candelabrum, Yucca rostrata or Agave attenuata. They provide structure, character and a strong visual presence, while requiring little maintenance.

5. Forgetting the lighting

Lighting is often overlooked or left until the end. Yet in a small garden, good lighting can transform the atmosphere and extend its use into the evening.

The aim is not simply to illuminate everything, but to create a warm, comfortable environment that responds to how the garden will be used.

A small garden does not need to feel limited. With careful planning and a few well-considered choices, even the smallest outdoor space can become an elegant extension of the home.