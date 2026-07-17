DENISE BUSH 17/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Eccremocarpus scaber 'Tresco', commonly known as the Chilean glory vine, is a fast-growing climbing perennial belonging to the Bignoniaceae family (the trumpet vine family). The cultivar name 'Tresco' references the famous Tresco Abbey Gardens in the Isles of Scilly in the UK, where these vibrant hybrids were cultivated due to their striking colours and suitability for milder climates.

This plant is highly valued for its rapid growth, capable of reaching up to four metres and covering a large vertical area in just three to four months with sufficient support.

The plant climbs using specialised tendrils. These modified structures search for narrow supports and coil tightly around them upon contact. This spring-like coiling action ensures a secure grip whilst remaining flexible enough to withstand wind. Consequently, the vine performs best when grown against thin supports such as wires, netting or narrow trellis bars.

Its delicate, pinnately divided foliage is complemented from late spring through to autumn by terminal clusters of tubular flowers in vivid shades of golden-yellow, carmine-rose and orange-scarlet. These long-lasting blooms are also suitable for use as cut flowers.

Although classified as a perennial, the Chilean glory vine is not fully hardy. In very mild, sheltered areas, the foliage may remain evergreen throughout the year. In other regions, the vine may die back to the ground during winter and re-shoot from the base larger and stronger the following spring.

To help over winter the vine outdoors, spread a deep, dry mulch around the base of the plant to protect the roots from frost. In colder regions the Chilean glory vine should be treated as an annual.

Choose a planting location with fertile, well-drained soil in full sun but with some shelter from strong winds. It is not fussy about soil type but prefers free-draining, slighty acidic, loamy soil.

Once established, the vine can withstand short periods of drought. Eccremocarpus scaber should be watered freely and fed monthly with a balanced liquid fertiliser during the active growing season but then watered very sparingly throughout the winter to prevent rotting.

Propagation can be carried out through cuttings or by sowing seed. This Tresco variety is a hybrid and may not breed true from seed.

With its exotic appearance and vigorous habit, this climber is an exceptional choice for cottage gardens, informal borders and patio containers.

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