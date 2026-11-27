Beatrice Perlac 27/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

For many children, gardens are one of the most accessible ways to connect with nature. In recent years, our lifestyles have changed, with more people spending time at home and making greater use of their outdoor spaces. This creates a wonderful opportunity to bring children closer to nature, right on their doorstep.

Scientific research suggests that spending time in natural environments can improve children's attention, support cognitive development and reduce stress. At a time when concerns about children's mental health and emotional well-being are growing, I believe gardens have a much more important role to play than we sometimes realise.

I would like you to use your imagination for a moment and picture a garden we see so often today: a large expanse of lawn, a row of palm trees, perhaps some gravel and a hedge around the perimeter. A garden that may look tidy, but where there is little to discover. Few birds can be heard, butterflies are rarely seen, and there is not much to capture a child's curiosity.

Now imagine transforming that same space, replacing most of the lawn with gravel suited to your garden and creating winding paths between shrubs and flowering plants. Introduce a variety of trees, colourful flowers and a small vegetable garden where children can grow their own food. Suddenly, the garden becomes a living world. Birds sing in the branches, butterflies flutter between the flowers, and every corner offers something new to explore.

Of course, children need places to play. Wooden structures that allow them to climb, swing and explore can be wonderful additions, blending naturally into the landscape rather than creating a separate, artificial playground. Fruit trees and seasonal vegetables also offer children the pleasure of watching things grow and harvesting their own produce.

In our Mediterranean climate, shade is equally important. Trees and carefully selected plants can make play areas more comfortable while providing shelter for wildlife.

The art of garden design lies in bringing all these elements together harmoniously. A family garden should not only be exciting for children but also beautiful and inviting for adults. It should offer places to play, explore, relax and entertain friends, allowing everyone to enjoy outdoor living.

Above all, I believe children should be allowed to experience a garden as children do best: freely, curiously and with muddy hands. A garden is not simply an extension of the house; it is a place where childhood unfolds, memories are made and a lifelong connection with nature begins.