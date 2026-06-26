Denise Bush 26/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Believed to be unfortunately extinct in the wild, Brugmansia vulcanicola is a slightly more unusual member of the Brugmansia genus, which comprises seven species in the Solanaceae or nightshade family.

Known commonly as angel's trumpets, these plants are large shrubs or small trees that can reach over four metres in height, characterised by their pendulous, trumpet-shaped flowers. For Brugmansia vulcanicola, these blooms can reach up to 50cm in length and 35cm in width, usually in shades of orange or pink with yellow interior. Some specimens have a pleasing fragrance that becomes stronger at dusk.

Unlike other varieties in the genus, Brugmansia vulcanicola is a high-altitude Andean native that thrives in cooler, temperate climates, preferring milder summers and cool nights.

It needs a location with lots of bright light, ideally bright morning sun with some shade from the scorching sun in the afternoons.

B. vulcanicola needs consistently moist, nutrient-rich soil and frequent feeding. It is not drought-resistant, although it will survive brief dry spells; the plant will become weak and may not flower. Applying an organic mulch is recommended to slow down water loss and gradually feed the soil.

For best results, apply a balanced fertiliser once a month during the spring and then switch to a high-potassium feed once or twice a month during the summer to encourage abundant flowering.

Brugmansia vulcanicola will go dormant in winter in colder areas and may even lose all its leaves. However, new growth should start appearing in the spring.

While established plants can survive short periods of frost, they must be protected from freezing temperatures. In colder areas, it is probably best to grow the plant in a pot that can be easily moved indoors or into a sheltered position for the winter months.

Pruning can be carried out in autumn to remove any dead branches and crossing stems. Try to keep the growth well structured so that air can circulate and pests are less likely to become a problem. If you are growing the plant as a standard, you should also remove any suckers from around the base, keeping in mind that the plant can tolerate hard pruning.

Brugmansia volcanicola can be grown from seed or propagated from softwood or semi-ripe cuttings in spring, though it may take a while to reach maturity and begin flowering, especially when started from seed.