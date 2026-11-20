Jennie Rhodes 20/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Anyone who grew up watching the British children's television programme Blue Peter in the 1980s will remember Mark Curry, who was one of the presenters from 1986 until 1989. He has also presented other programmes and appeared in the 1976 gangster musical comedy film, Bugsy Malone, in which he played the part of Oscar the theatre producer, in a scene with his lifelong friend, the British actress Bonnie Langford.

More recently Mark has appeared on stage in London's West End as the wizard in the stage production of Wicked, from 2016 to 2017 and then 2022 to 2025 and that is going to be the subject of a talk the actor is giving to the Arts Society Nerja on Friday 27 November. Members of the Costa del Sol society have already had the opportunity to hear the talk, which Mark gave there earlier this year.

A second home in Malaga

In fact, Mark and his partner Jeremy are very involved with the Arts Society Costa del Sol and the couple have had a home in Mijas Pueblo for around 25 years. Mark told SUR in English that they visit as much as they can and that when Mark isn't working, the first thing he does is look for flights to Malaga. “It's our second home,” he reveals.

The couple fell in love with the area when they visited Estepona in the late 1990s and liked the Costa del Sol so much they decided to buy a property in the area. They discovered Mijas Pueblo and decided to buy a place there.

Now a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol, Mark wouldn't rule out either spending more time or even retiring here in the future. Now 65 he says, “It's a wonderful place to get older. The whole thing of being outside really appeals to me and the light.” However, he adds that he has no plans to give up working for now and still regularly tours with shows around the UK.

Mark played the grandfather in a UK tour of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang this summer and has another tour booked next year: “It's still exciting to me, even as I get older. But theatre is hard work, you have to have a very understanding family and partner. I'm very grateful that at 65 that I still get asked to do things. Being on stage with a live audience - I still love it,” the actor reveals.

When he and Jeremy are in Spain, Mark says that they get involved in local life and were here for the feria in Fuengirola in early October. “We try to get involved in Spanish things as much as possible but we're also big advocates of the Arts Society, in fact my partner is Chair of Arts Society Costa del Sol and I'm going to be the new programme secretary from 2027,” Mark says.

Radio, Cudeca and theatre

Some readers may remember hearing him on Talk Radio Europe a few years ago when for “a few months” he presented a breakfast show for the station.

He says of the radio show, charities and other interests here, “If I was here more I would embrace everything and get more involved more, but I am back in the UK too much. I can imagine being here more and doing more as I get older.”

Mark as the wizard in the musical Wicked in London. (SUR)

The couple also enjoy going to performances at the Salon Varietés theatre in Fuengirola and are members of a local tennis club which does a lot of fundraising for Cudeca. Mark reveals that he once met Joan Hunt and that when he's here he gets involved with the Cudeca quizzes, the Cudeca Cup and can also be spotted taking things down to the local Cudeca charity shop.

Mark says that he is learning Spanish and recognises that it's important to do so: “We're really trying to learn. When you try to speak Spanish people don't care if you make a mistake. It's so important, we're in their country their village. It's the only way to integrate. I'm not fluent but I can hold a basic conservation and want to do more but we're trying to embrace Spanish culture as much as possible. You get mutual respect that way.”

Mark also admits that he's a big fan of the Spanish siesta and says that partly comes from the life of an actor: “I've always been able to nap. As an actor you always need to be able to have a little nap in a rehearsal room. It's good for you.”

Estepona wasn't Mark's first visit to Spain; he came with his family as a child but in those days it was “the typical package holiday to Benidorm”. Mark recalls those holidays with great affection and says one of the things he really remembers was “getting ice in your Coca-Cola”. He laughs, “I tried asking my mum for ice in drinks when we were back home. It was unheard of in the UK back then.”

He says he also remembers “the breakfasts, going in the sea, the sunshine, it really affected me. Spain is in my heart. It's always been there.”

Backstage tour

As for the talk about Wicked, Mark says that he will be taking the audience “backstage” and giving them an insight into what's involved in putting on a spectacular musical in London's West End, from the costumes to the set and characters.

He will delve into the background of how Wicked went from a book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West written by Gregory Maguire, to Stephen Schwartz's music and lyrics for the live stage show, which continues to sell out both on Broadway and in London. In fact it is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the UK capital this year.

Mark is talking to the Arts Society at 12pm on Friday 27 November at the Nerja museum on Plaza de España. The talk is free but spaces are limited so reservations are essential: chair@theartssocietynerja.com