The Tercer Acto family continues to grow. And now, it is broadening its horizons in the wedding sector by – as is the company’s hallmark - ... investing in a new venue ‘with its own unique character’. The Malaga-based hospitality group (co-founded in 2019 by Antonio Banderas and Pablo Gonzalo) has just unveiled this week a stunning Andalusian estate for hosting weddings (or any other event) with a ‘country chic’ aesthetic. It is called Cortijo El Río. Situated in the Vega de Antequera, around 45 minutes from Malaga city centre, it is a venue where guests can celebrate amongst olive trees and whitewashed walls, with the option of holding ceremonies by a fountain, raising a toast in the courtyard, or enjoying a meal amongst the gardens.

The Malaga-born actor himself attended the official opening of the farmhouse this week, at a carefully organised launch event for wedding planners and other leading companies in this sector in Malaga. The history of the estate, with the earliest records dating back to the mid-18th century, is linked to cereal farming. As explained on the official website, beyond the main gate lay the house, the stables and the barns; whilst behind the house - between the garden and the fruit trees - a circular floor was used for threshing. The whitewashed walls and Arabic-style tiled roofs continue to lend a sense of unity to the complex, with a preserved historic fountain standing out as one of its central features - the perfect setting for civil ceremonies with seating for up to 150 guests.

Another of the rural complex’s standout features is the olive tree-lined entrance, designed to be the first area guests encounter. Direct access from the car park (with space for 100 cars) makes it easy to host a reception in this area, which can be used for anything from a welcome cocktail reception to a full outdoor banquet for up to 400 seated guests (700 standing). In addition, the courtyard can also accommodate a marquee if a covered setting is preferred.

One of the highlights of Cortijo El Río is the accommodation on offer, which retains the warmth of traditional Andalusian houses. With five bedrooms and a lounge with a fireplace, it is “a place to get ready at your own pace or take a break whilst the celebrations get underway outside,” according to Tercer Acto.

Above, the fountain area for civil ceremonies. Below, Malaga wedding planner Patricia Navarro with Antonio Banderas during the estate's industry presentation and a detail of an interior room.. (SUR)

For those who love outdoor celebrations, the estate features a garden where the greenery takes centre stage. “It can host anything from a cocktail reception where guests move about freely to a sit-down banquet, with plenty of space to arrange the tables and blend the décor into the surroundings.” It has a capacity of 350 seated guests and 500 standing guests.

“The estate has a lot of character and soul, and is very welcoming. What’s more, it’s an incredibly versatile venue with options for any event: whether it’s a corporate function, a wedding, a large-scale celebration or a more intimate gathering. I love how they’ve managed to respect and preserve the essence and character of a traditional Andalusian farmhouse whilst adapting it into a functional, contemporary and modern space,” says Patricia Navarro, CEO of ArteBoda and one of the wedding planners who attended its opening this week.

With El Río, the catering group Tercer Acto - which already operates its own catering service for weddings - is diversifying its activities by managing, for the first time, an events venue in the interior of the province. This venture joins other hospitality venues in MalagaTeC city such as Tercer Acto, Atrezzo, Doña Inés, La Barra de Doña Inés, Club Maschera and La Pérgola del Mediterráneo. With this acquisition, Antonio Banderas and Pablo Gonzalo are committing to making weddings in Malaga even more magical and beautiful.