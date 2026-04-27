An Andalusian ‘palacete’ with a Dutch flag

A business destined for success in Andalucia is closely intertwined with personal relationships and ties to the local community. This Dutch woman’s approach is a prime example of successful integration with the Andalusians in a very small town

Alekk M. Saanders Cuevas de Almanzora Monday, 27 April 2026, 11:54 | Updated 13:13h. Share

Successful entrepreneurs integrate into the local culture by prioritising interpersonal relationships. In this case, it is absolutely essential to speak Spanish and be prepared to adapt to the local way of life. Ellie Mae from the Netherlands was ready for that when she decided to move to Andalucia with her brainchild to bring it to life.

Dreams come true

Twenty years ago, Ellie began looking for a traditional Spanish town to move to. In 2006, she fell in love with the rich culture, history and character of the small town of Cuevas del Almanzora in Almería province. This place, known for its picturesque surroundings and rich history of mining, is situated just a few kilometres from the coast and not far from Cabo de Gata. It is considered a dream destination for many expats who love the sun, sea and mountains, although it is not particularly touristy and overcrowded.

Cuevas de Almanzora's landmarks. A.M.Saanders

Ellie loved it all herself, but she wanted to share all this beauty with her countrymen as well as other foreign guests. With this in mind, expats often set up businesses specialising in rural tourism, offering not just ‘products’ but whole experiences.

‘I had always dreamed of opening a guesthouse in one of the old buildings, however I had neither the finance nor the time to make that dream come true. This went on until 2020, when, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was finally able to start putting my business plan into action in Cuevas de Almanzora. I found a beautiful old house on Castle Square, ideal for what I had planned. I approached my long-standing clients with a request to invest one million euros. They came, saw the idea and agreed. Before signing the purchase agreement…There were just four days left before the sale contract was due to be signed when a major water leak occurred and the building shifted. The architect told me that we could no longer go ahead with the plan, as it was unsafe. However, five days earlier, I had been asking around town about the owner of a large old building on the square in front of the town hall, which had been covered in scaffolding for quite some time. Someone gave me an email address, and I wrote a letter to the owner explaining the essence of my project. He replied very quickly and suggested we meet the following Monday, when he would be arriving from Madrid. That morning, the man who is now my business partner showed me my dream. We spent the next two years buying furniture and renovating the building, which was built in 1840,” Ellie Mae told SUR in English.

One of the luxury rooms is named ‘Doña Bendita’. In this room, which, incidentally, is marketed as the ideal place to enjoy harmony of body and spirit, you will find the story of the local woman who dreamed of becoming a nun

Today, local residents call this place on the main square the ‘Dutch lady’s small palace’. The El Palacete (small palace) rural hotel boasts spacious rooftop terraces offering fantastic views of the town and its surroundings. Guests can stay in one of ten individual rooms, each with its own character and named after a local figure, reflecting the town’s history. In fact, it is this educational feature of the hotel that catches the eye and subtly immerses you in the atmosphere of Andalucia. For example, one of the luxury rooms is named ‘Doña Bendita’. In this room, which is presented as the ideal place to enjoy harmony of body and spirit, you will find the story of the local woman who dreamed of becoming a nun. In conclusion, Ellie emphasises that Bendita’s story teaches us that each of us must find a way to bring our mind, emotions and spirit into harmony, and that when we succeed in doing so, anything becomes possible. For those wishing to explore the history in greater depth, in the hotel there are books available on the past of Cuevas del Almanzora and other towns in the province of Almería.

For those wishing to explore the history in greater depth, in the hotel there are books available on the past of Cuevas del Almanzora and other towns in the province of Almería

Ellie's morning ritual. A.M.Saanders

Incidentally, whilst the town’s streets are framed with posters bearing slogans that highlight the specialspirit of Cuevas del Almanzora, Ellie does her utmost to ensure that the hotel is imbued with the same spirit. In the mornings, she can often be found sitting on the floor in the lobby, performing her rituals.

'Come' Dutch

It is known that the Netherlands is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Despite this tight packing, Dutch culture places a strong emphasis on privacy and respect for personal space, resulting in a unique balance between high-density living and individual freedom. This culture can be easily 'challenged' in Andalucia.

Zoom View from a hotel rooftop. A.M.Saanders

‘What struck me most at first was the intensity of the social interaction and the closeness. In the beginning, it felt quite overwhelming—people here don’t just “coexist”, they really live together, and there’s a very strong sense of community. Doors are open, conversations are constant. In contrast, the Dutch way of life is more structured and private. You plan, you respect space, you don’t just drop in. Here in Andalucia, that boundary is much softer. At first, I found it chaotic… Now I see it as incredibly rich. You’re never really alone unless you choose to be,” Ellie shared her experiences.

In the Netherlands, the successful preservation of space and quality of life is achieved through careful spatial planning and a cultural emphasis on protecting rural areas. This is likely why many Dutch people who have moved to Andalucia regard the land with awe and respect. Many are keen to choose derelict sites, with a view to restoring them and breathing new life into them. For example, El Palacete, along with a couple of restored buildings, looks like a thriving oasis in a neighbourhood where still there are many empty and dilapidated houses.

El Palacete hotel. A.M.Saanders

Unsurprisingly, that, against such a stark contrast, guests appreciate all the more what Ellie has managed to create in her ‘small palace’.

“Since June 2022 we have welcomed many people from different nationalities with lots of Dutch people staying too. What the Dutch value most of all — as guests and as people — is clarity, efficiency and honesty. They appreciate it when everything is well organised, transparent and as promised. What I’ve noticed with British guests is a strong attachment to atmosphere, warmth and experience — they really lean into the feeling of a place,” Ellie explained.

It is worth noting that the number of Dutch people in the town has increased significantly. Apparently, they choose Cuevas del Almanzora not only for the sunshine and year-round warmth, but also because they have been inspired by the example of Ellie, who arrived as a Dutchwoman but lives like a true Andalusian, making her dreams a reality.

“Here in the village, the values are different again: community, loyalty, time and presence. There’s less urgency here, but more depth. People make time for each other in a way that feels increasingly rare elsewhere. In terms of myself, I think I’ve become a blend of both worlds. In my work, I’m still very organised, structured, and focused on delivering exactly what we promise. But in my way of living, I’ve definitely become more relaxed and slower paced as an Andalusian. I take more time, I prioritise connection, and I’m much more comfortable with spontaneity,” Ellie said.

Local lifestyle is a highly relevant topic for any expat, who often faces a dilemma: whether to immerse themselves fully in it, with all the effort that entails, or to surround themselves with familiar comforts and keep their distance from the local population and their customs. Ellie didn’t face this dilemma. She speaks Spanish and easily finds common ground with the locals. We met in one of the neighbourhood bars, where Ellie and her friends were enjoying local dishes and chatting with both locals and fellow countrymen, with whom she would be celebrating the Dutch national day in a bit more special way and hanging the Dutch tricolour from the balcony of an Andalusian palace.