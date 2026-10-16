Three children and teacher killed in Oregon primary school shooting

A shooting at a primary school in the US state of Oregon has left four people dead, including three children and a teacher, according to ... local authorities and US media reports. The 16-year-old suspect was found "shot dead" at the scene shortly after police arrived.

Emergency services were alerted to a critical incident at Silver Rail Primary School in the city of Bend at approximately 1.00pm local time. Officers arrived at the campus within two minutes of the initial call.

"Seconds later, we received a radio report that the suspect in this incident had been shot dead," said Sheila Miller, spokesperson for the Bend Police Department. Authorities stated that it was not immediately clear who had fired the fatal shot at the gunman, noting it could have been a passer-by.

Police confirmed that at least two additional victims were rushed to a local hospital, though their conditions remain unknown.

The Bend-La Pine School District quickly confirmed the situation was under control, with pupils evacuated by bus to a nearby reunification site to be reunited with their families.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy," said Steven Cook, superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and to all those affected by this violence. There are no words that can adequately express the pain our community is going through."